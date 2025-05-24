USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Drop In College Football Coaches Ranking Justified?

All Trojans

The USC Trojans hired coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the 2022 college football season. Riley has gone 15-11 in the past two seasons, causing him to fall in a ranking of the top 25 college football coaches. Was Riley's placement justified?

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley began coaching the team in 2022 coming in with high expectations. In 2024 the team ended the season with a 7-6 record, winning the Las Vegas Bowl. Despite pulling through for a bowl game, Riley faced scrutiny for the team’s decline.

CBS Sports ranked the top 25 coaches ahead of the 2025 season, which is based on compiled votes by the staff. Despite some struggles in 2024, Riley secured a spot in the top 15, being ranked No. 13.

“I was surprised by Riley’s ranking after compiling the ballots. I figured he'd drop further, seeing how he’s gone 15-11 in his last two years at USC,” CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote. “He was brought in to restore the program to a national title contender but he hasn’t.”

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Riley clinched a spot in the top 15, he did fall three spots from his 2024 ranking, No. 10. In CBS Sports’ rankings, Riley was directly behind No. 12 ranked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and right in front of No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman. 

When Riley was hired by USC, he signed a lucrative contract that lasts through 2031. In his first season with the Trojans, the team ended with an 11-3 overall record, going 8-1 in the Pac-12. The 2023 season saw a decline, finishing with an 8-5 record, going 5-4 in the Pac-12.

In 2024, the Trojans saw its worst season yet under Riley, winning just four games in the Big Ten. The team made a quarterback switch in November and won three of the final four games. While the team’s record may have been lower, and that does need to improve, USC held the lead in the fourth quarter in each game, aside from the loss against Notre Dame.

“At the same time, he’s still the coach who led Oklahoma to the playoff four times in five seasons and did produce another Heisman,” Fornelli continued. “If he has another mediocre season in 2025, though, I bet we see the bottom fall out of his ranking.”

Riley’s tenure with the Trojans has not been bad, but with the team he has had it should have been better. In 2022 and 2023, USC had quarterback Caleb Williams, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy following his 2023 performance. Williams then was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Williams and the team surrounding him, USC could have made a College Football Playoff push, but Riley has shown he can still coach top quarterbacks and run a successful offense.

Riley and the Trojans must step up in 2025, especially with the incoming recruiting class the Trojans are bringing in. USC is setting up a talented roster for years to come and must take advantage of it.

The USC Trojans class of 2025 ranks No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3. The class features five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, the No. 4 quarterback of the class. From the class of 2026, USC recruited four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Riley will have quarterbacks who can lead but has to take the next step to be back in playoff contention.

The USC Trojans will kickoff the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears.

