USC’s Standout Anthony Beavers’ Chance to Make Trojans History With Unique Honor

USC Trojans linebacker Anthony Beavers Jr. has been nominated for the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for his leadership shown both on and off the field. Beavers could become the first Trojan to win it.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans linebacker Anthony Beavers Jr. was named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Watch list on Tuesday. Beavers is in his fifth season with the Trojans. He was nominated for this award by USC. 

Anthony Beavers Jr. Nominted for Jason Witten Award

Jason Witten, an Elizabethton alum and former Tennessee Volunteer and Dallas Cowboy, watches from the sidelines during the TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl football game between Tullahoma and Elizabethton held at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is a honor given to the college football player that displays leadership on and off the field. This is will be the ninth annual year of the award. Last year, the winner was Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver. 

Anthony Beavers has spent a lot of time giving back to his community. He lead a philanthropic event with his teammates for an after school program with students from LA’s Best, which is an after-school program for LAUSD elementary students.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Anthony Beavers Jr. (15) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Beavers also helped out in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas this past January after the devastating wildfires that damaged countless homes and displaced families. He worked at a fire relief event with USC’s NIL collective, House of Victory. 

He has also volunteered at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Dream Center which is a resource center for the homeless and hungry, and has coached youth football. 

Beavers is very active on USC's campus. The university had this to say about Beavers in a statement.

"Beavers' leadership across USC's campus is extensive. He is an ambassador for the USC Shoah Foundation Witness for the Future Student Leadership program," USC said. "Beavers is the Co-President of USC's United Black Student-Athletes Association...Additionally, Beavers attended the 2025 Black Student Athlete Summit in Chicago this past May."

First USC Trojan to Win Witten Award?

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) tries to run past USC Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) and safety Anthony Beavers Jr. (15) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Anthony Beavers Jr. signed with the USC Trojans out of high school in 2021. He has played all five of his collegiate seasons in Los Angeles with the Trojans at both defensive back and linebacker. In his career, Beavers has totaled 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. 

On the field this season, Beavers has recorded two total tackles.

If he were to win the Witten Award, he would become the first Trojan to do so.

USC football players are no strangers to bringing home awards on the field. The Trojans have the most Heisman trophy winners with eight. They have also have the second most players selected in the NFL Draft all-time with 533, trailing only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

USC got off to a great 4-0 start this season before their road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Trojans went down early but stormed all the way back to take a late lead. This lead would not last long as Illinois drove down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. USC's next game is at home vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

