College Football Analyst Predicts Why USC Trojans Could Break Out In Big Ten
The USC Trojans enter year two in the Big Ten Conference with questions regarding their performance and expectations.
USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley On The Hot Seat?
College Football analysts have weighed in on multiple concerns for USC, whether it be coach Lincoln Riley's fit with the program, position challenges or capitalizing on must-win scenarios. For analyst Josh Pate, he discussed areas of improvement for the Trojans, and what it will take to realign with the program’s tradition of success.
Pate doubted that USC proved itself ready for the Big Ten after year one, but also believes this could be the season to change that.
"What are they really made of? Have they Big Ten proofed themselves?" Pate said on an episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show. "Because I watched them last year and they didn't feel like a team, like an operation that was built to win in the Big Ten, which is bad because that's the conference they're in.”
One of the the biggest areas of need is the ability to close out one-score games. USC dropped five games when they led in the fourth quarter. Whether that's a simple mindset change or position rearrangement, the Trojans can be elite if they can capitalize.
USC's Wide Receiver Room: Most Depth?
Although Pate aired out his thoughts and concerns, he also to praised the wide receiver room compiled of Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane and Prince Strachan, who are all deemed to make a big impact this year, even with the loss of some receivers to the portal.
"I think their best position group is their wide receiver group. I think Ja'Kobi Lane can be one of the best wide receivers in the country. He had 12 touchdown catches last year. Makai Lemon can be that." Pate said. "They lost some guys in the portal. And yet, I still think it really profiles as a great wide receiver room, a dynamic wide receiver room."
Lane and Lemon have proven themselves as 2026 NFL Draft candidates just this offseason alone. Following both of their performances in the Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, it displayed a new appreciation for the receiver duo.
Jayden Maiava is the Key to USC's Offensive Talent
What Pate is anticipating is the breakout season of quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava was another breath of fresh air for the Trojans when Louisville quarterback Miller Moss was benched for his 4-5 start to the season. Maiava went 3-1 in his four starts as a starter and produced 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Although the playing time was small, his efforts in high pressure situations sparked promise for his tenure with the Trojans. Since fall camp, he has also emerged as a natural-born leader to guide the offense.
Especially in a system where Riley's offensive intelligence plays a large role, Maiava at the helm is a good start for a breakthrough year.
"Jayden Maiava has to be the breakout player. A lot of times, you want to look past the quarterback, you want to overthink the room a little bit. There's no need to at USC," Pate said. "A Lincoln Riley offense requires a lot of leverage on that quarterback position. You can't hide the quarterback position in this system. You don't win in spite of the quarterback position with Lincoln Riley. They got to lean on him. "