LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg Visit Oklahoma

Will the Oklahoma Sooners land both USC transfers?

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TE Michael Trigg on campus this weekend. Both players entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. 

Dart, became a household name in 2021, when he replaced the injured Kedon Slovis at Washington State. Against the Cougars, Dart threw 30 completions on 46 attempts for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers broke the record for most passing yards by any USC quarterback during their debut.

Trigg, finished the 2021 season with seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games played. He suffered a knee injury against Utah [Oct. 9], which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

On Thursday, On3’s Stephen Samra reported that Dart's top three transfer choices are Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU. However, both players seem to be enjoying their time in Norman.

