USC Trojans' Absence In AP Top 25 Poll Sparks Rankings Questions

Not even saying that USC deserves to be ranked, but man, we really need to abolish the AP Poll.



Texas somehow back in the Top 25. LSU still in the Top 20. Michigan moves back to 25, with USC unranked even after beating Michigan by 3 scores a week ago 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uybP9pRmwp