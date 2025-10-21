USC Trojans' Absence In AP Top 25 Poll Sparks Rankings Questions
Following their 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, the USC Trojans once again find themselves outside of the AP Top 25 Poll entering week 9 of the college football season. Despite the loss, many believe that USC still deserves to be in the top 25 with a 5-2 record, especially with the team that was ranked at No. 25 over them.
Michigan Ranked Over USC In Week 9 AP Top 25 Rankings
The Michigan Wolverines check into the week 9 AP Top 25 rankings at No. 25 following their 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies on Saturday. It's easy to note the disparity between USC and Michigan's rankings: both 5-2 on the season but the Trojans dominated the Wolverines in their game on Oct. 11, winning 31-13 at the Coliseum.
USC received the most votes of any team outside of the top-25, putting the Trojans one spot behind the very team they beat.
In that game USC dominated Michigan on both sides of the football and won the battle at the line of scrimmage. It's only reasonable that USC is ranked in the AP Top 25 over Michigan. With USC entering its second bye week, Michigan will most likely still be ranked over USC entering week 10, unless they fall to their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.
Other Controversy in the Week 9 AP Top 25 Rankings
USC not being ranked over Michigan isn't the only controversy that have fans upset. Many aren't accepting of the idea that the preseason No. 1 Texas Longhorns are still ranked in the the top 25 at 5-2.
Outside of the 23-6 upset win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Oct. 11, Texas has looked very underwhelming for the most part this season. Underwhelming performances by the Longhorns this season have included a loss to the Florida Gators, who fired coach Billy Napier on Sunday. Texas also barely escaped a 2-4 Kentucky team on the road, winning 16-13 in overtime.
While USC could make a case that they should be ranked in the top 25 over Texas, the Longhorns victory over Oklahoma is what is keeping the Trojans behind. Oklahoma beat Michigan in week 2, which is USC's best win of the season.
The best case that USC can make to be ahead of Texas is their performance in the games that they have won compared to the Longhorns. USC has dominated in their wins, while Texas has struggled to gut out victories.
The LSU Tigers, following their 31-24 loss to quarterback Diego Pavia and the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores check into the week 9 AP Top 25 at No. 20. LSU has yet to earn a signature win this season, which is why many don't agree that they should still be ranked as a top 20 team.
LSU did beat Clemson when they were a preseason top 4 team, but since that game Clemson has a 3-4 record on the season. LSU has the oppotunity to earn that signature win on Saturday when the face off against the unbeaten No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies under the lights at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. It's the perfect opportunity for LSU to pull off the upset on Saturday night and get back on track.
Luckily for fans who are upset over the AP Top 25, the focus will soon shift to the College Football Playoff Rankings, which will release for the first time this season on Nov. 4. The CFP rankings, however, will likely create its own controversy as well.