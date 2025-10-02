All Trojans

How USC's Jayden Maiava Is Still Quietly Making A Case For Heisman Trophy

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is an underrated contender to win the Heisman Trophy entering week 6. How can Maiava improve his odds with three more ranked opponents on USC's schedule?

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Through five weeks of the 2025 college football season, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to heat up with new favorites that include a pair of quarterbacks, including Oregon's Dante Moore and Miami's Carson Beck.

USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava has made a strong case as an underrated contender for the Heisman. Maiava has guided USC's explosive offense to a 4-1 start to the season and leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an interception. Entering USC's bye week, what are Maiava's current odds to win the Heisman?

Jayden Maiava's Current Heisman Odds After Week 5

Jayden Maiava USC Football USC Trojans Heisman trophy odds Illinois Fighting Illini College Football Big Ten Football
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to the updated Heisman Trophy odds by BetMGM, Maiava is at +2000 to win the award. On Saturday, USC suffered its first loss of the season, losing 34-32 on a walk-off field goal to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini.

In the loss, Maiava threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and recorded his first interception of the season, while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.

Three other quarterbacks are tied with Maiava with +2000 odds to win the Heisman trophy, including Arch Manning (Texas), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), and Sam Leavitt (Arizona State).

Big Ten Players Ahead of Maiava in Heisman Odds

USC Trojans USC Football Oregon Ducks Dante Moore Jayden Maiava quarterback Heisman trophy Big Ten Football Fernando Mendoza
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Three Big Ten quarterbacks and an Ohio State wide receiver enter week 6 as the players in the conference with the best odds to win the Heisman. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, one of the most talented players in all of college football, currently has the third-best odds to win the Heisman at +1000.

The list of quarterbacks in the Big Ten that have higher odds than Maiava includes Ohio State's Julian Sayin (+1700), Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (+1300), and Oregon's Dante Moore (+750).

Moore has the best odds to win the Heisman after leading No. 2 Oregon to a thrilling 30-24 overtime win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday. Moore has thrown for 1,210 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and an interception.

How Can Maiava Improve His Heisman Odds?

USC Football USC Trojans Jayden Maiava Michigan Wolverines Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oregon Ducks Heisman trophy odds
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

While Saturday's loss to Illinois was a prime opportunity for Maiava to improve his Heisman odds, there are still chances in front of him to leapfrog other contenders. Three games that will define USC's season and Maiava's chances of becoming the ninth Trojan player to win the Heisman are upcoming on the schedule.

A valuable performance and wins against No. 20 Michigan (Oct. 11), No. 21 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 2 Oregon (Nov. 22) will give Maiava a boost as a contender to win the Heisman. That is, of course, assuming that USC doesn't fall flat in its other games on the road against Nebraska and Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA at home.

