What Jayden Maiava’s Return Means for the USC Trojans Offense

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will have his starting quarterback back in 2026 with Jayden Maiava electing to bypass the NFL Draft.

Maiava became the starter for the final four games of 2024 when Miller Moss was benched but 2025 was the first season where the rising redshirt senior was in full command of the team.

New York Expectations for Jayden Maiava in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Playing quarterback for Riley comes with lofty expectations, and one of them is ending up in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Three quarterbacks under Riley in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams have won the prestigious award. Jalen Hurts finished second in his lone season with Riley.

Maiava is among the top returning quarterbacks in college football and with 31 starts under his belt, one of the most experienced. Last season, Maiava made tremendous strides in his second season under Riley.

Accuracy improved and overall decision making took a major step. He finished first in the Big Ten in passing yards and second in the country in QBR. The Trojans signal-caller was much more comfortable running the offense and had more command of the team as he grew into a leadership role.

This is Maiava’s third offseason under Riley. His play on the road has to improve if USC wants to reach the program's first College Football Playoff and turnovers have to continue to drop. But Maiava's upwards trajectory sets up Southern Cal to have another high-octane offense under Riley in 2026.

Gone are star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane but freshman Tanook Hines proved at the end of last season he’s ready to step into the first wide receiver role for Maiava. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is coming off a breakout campaign in his sophomore year. Hines and Anderson project as the top two receivers for Maiava in the fall.

Zacharyus Williams was limited to five games in his first season with the Trojans because of a significant upper injury, but the former Utah transfer does have experience and has the opportunity to take part in spring practice, something he did not have last year. Corey Simms, a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle, will compete for a larger role after primarily being a special teams contributor as a true freshman last season.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA: Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

And then its a slew of freshmen receivers ready to play immediately, headlined by four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. Five-star Mark Bowman, four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft lead a revamped tight end room.

Having a new group or young receivers can't be an excuse for Maiava not to surpass what he showed in 2025. As a fifth-year quarterback with an abundance of experience, it's his job to bring everyone along, which makes spring practice vital for the Trojans.

Maiava will have a luxury of having all five starters on the offensive line returning and his two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller, which can create a true balanced offense for USC. The pieces are there for Maiava, its up to him to deliver.

USC Trojans Schedule Features Marquee Matchups

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Maiava passed on a particularly weak quarterback draft class this April and will be part of what figures to be a deep class at the position next spring. The Trojans signal-caller can certainly put himself in the mix with several marquee matchups on the schedule.

The first comes on Sept. 26 with a pivotal game against the Oregon Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore, who is expected to one of top players in next year’s draft. A strong performance in front of what could be an astronomical number of scouts in attendance would leave a lasting impression.

USC faces Washington the following week and quarterback Demond Williams, who is fighting to get his name in the mix. The Trojans travel to Penn State the following week in what is the favorite to be the Nittany Lions annual “White Out” game in front of a national audience. It's a very important three-game stretch for Maiava's draft stock.

Key matchups against Ohio State on Oct. 31, where he will face another quarterback that he is competing with for draft positioning in Julian Sayin and Indiana on the road on Nov. 14, against another veteran quarterback in Josh Hoover, could ultimately determine USC's fate in 2026.

