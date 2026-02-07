USC Trojans' Kennedy Smith is Playing Her Way Into Basketball Stardom

USC defeated to Northwestern 83-65 on the road Thursday night to win its third consecutive game.

After dropping six of its first seven games at the turn of the year, Lindsay Gottlieb’s squad has built some momentum, and it comes at a crucial part of the season.

Kennedy Smith Dazzles on the Road

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) brings the ball down court against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Sophomore Kennedy Smith turned in a brilliant performance at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. She recorded the second double-double of her career and first of this season.

Smith scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds. She also added five assists and one steal. His versatility as a scorer and on both ends of the floor were on display.

Smith has found her rhythm since returning from a lower leg injury that kept her out of the lineup for a couple of weeks in the beginning of January. The local star had to knock off the rust in her first game back but has reached double figures in four of the Trojans last five games, including all three during this brief winning streak.

And over the last six games, Smith has been efficient, shooting at least 50 percent in four of them. She only shot above 50 percent once in her previous 14 games. On Thursday night, Smith knocked down a game-high three three-pointers, her most since Nov. 18.

Everything is clicking for Smith and it couldn’t have come at a better time. In the latest bracketology that was updated on Friday, Feb. 6, USC is a ninth seed in the Fort Worth Region.

"I feel like as a team with these last couple of games, we've improved a lot,” Smith said. “We've stayed consistent and are playing together and growing as a team, and that starts in practice. Just a lot of conversations about being better, obviously through that stretch of losses, but that doesn't define us. I think the games matter the most in February and March, so we're here to be better from here on out.”

Jazzy Davidson Adds to Impressive Freshman Resume

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Freshman phenom Jazzy Davison was spectacular again on Thursday.

Fresh off her fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and being named USBWA National Freshman of the Week, Davidson dropped a game-high 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added six assists and three rebounds. It was her 20th consecutive game reaching double figures.

Davidson leads the Trojans in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and is tied for first in steals per game. Tabbed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, the Oregon native has more than lived up to the billing.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) greets guard Kennedy Smith (11) during a time out in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kara Dunn continued her offensive streak with 18 points, extending her double figures streak to 13 games. She added six rebounds and four assists. And redshirt freshman Laura Williams had a game-high three blocks.

USC will finish its road trip at Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 8 against Illinois. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 a.m. and be broadcast on B1G+.

