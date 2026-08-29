Jayden Maiava Turns Heads With Ranking Ahead of USC Trojans Season Opener

The USC Trojans will kick off their 2026 college football season on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Returning Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is set for his second season as USC's starter and is facing massive expectations as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

After a season in which he led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and had the No. 2 QBR in the country at 89.9, Maiava looks to lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the huge weight of expectations on his shoulders entering this year, Maiava is also considered one of the best players in the game according to ESPN’s top 100 players ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Maiava ranks No. 9 on ESPN’s list and is the only Trojan among the top 100 college football players, which may surprise some given how talented USC’s offense is entering the season, its fifth under coach Lincoln Riley.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maiava is two spots ahead of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and one spot below Ohio State Buckeyes star Julian Sayin. Maiava and the Trojans will play both quarterbacks on their 2026 schedule. The results of these two games are not only the most important on USC’s schedule but will determine their aspirations of making the CFP.

The only other Big Ten player ranked ahead of Maiava and Sayin is another Buckeye, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s the No. 1-ranked player in college football. Whether that will result in him winning the Heisman Trophy this season remains to be seen.

Keys For Jayden Maiava Entering Pivotal Season

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 2025 season experiencing many highs and lows, Maiava has spent this offseason improving his leadership skills. Trojan fans hope these leadership improvements will benefit USC's CFP aspirations.

With a new group of wide receivers on the Trojans' offense, Maiava’s leadership is key for USC's success. To help him improve as a quarterback, Maiava has relied on former Trojans legends for guidance and support, including Caleb Williams, Matt Leinart, and Sam Darnold. All three quarterbacks took the Trojans to incredible heights during their careers in the cardinal and gold.

“The cool thing about USC is a lot of the quarterbacks, they come back and visit quite often,” Maiava said at Big Ten Media Days. “I’ve been blessed to just cross paths with them and share a conversation with them. That’s really cool for me. Just the whole experience of being the quarterback at USC, it’s tough to beat. They’re legends. Love sitting down and talking to those guys.”

Besides the two marquee home matchups at the Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), the Trojans' road showdowns against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14) could determine USC’s CFP fate.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even matchups against the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3) and UCLA Bruins to cap off the regular season on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl hold high stakes. In these games, Maiava’s leadership will be crucial to a Trojans victory.

Last season, seven of Maiava’s 10 interceptions came in the Trojans' four losses. Three of those four losses came during the regular season on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks. This time it’s crucial that Maiava is consistent and takes care of the football in the Trojans' marquee matchups, including those on the road.

Maiava and the Trojans open the season on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans at the Coliseum, with the kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. PT and the game broadcast on NBC. According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 38.5-point favorites over the Spartans. The Trojans look to win their 10th consecutive season opener and move to 7-0 all-time against San Jose State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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