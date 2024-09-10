Joel Klatt Blasts AP Poll Voters: USC Football 'Clearly a Top Ten Team'
The USC Football program has support from Joel Klatt as one of the top teams in the country.
"You're staring at a USC team that looks like they are for real," Klatt said. "I put them in my Top Ten, and they deserve to be in the Top Ten."
Klatt shared his Trojan opinion on the 'Joel Klatt Show' Monday. The commenter was generally displeased with the lack of top-talent located in the Associated Press Top 25, released on Sunday. His tangent began after he began to re-evaluate fellow Big Ten foe Michigan's upcoming schedule.
"The AP Voters are terrible. They just move them up and down," Klatt said. "I'm sorry if you have an AP vote and you're listening to this. I love your passion for the sport... give me a break with what you gave us in the AP Poll. That was terrible."
Klatt then added context to his tirade, putting USC Football into the top competitors in college football.
"Tennessee and USC are clearly two of the best Top Ten teams in the country. That's where they should be. You don't have them there. I think that's garbage," Klatt said.
The college football analyst added that Miami should also be considered in the Top Ten. USC currently sits at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and in the same spot for the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Trojans have launched into the Top Ten-conversation after downing LSU in the season-opener then dismantling Utah State in its home opener Saturday.
The Big Ten conference remains strong in both major polls, as the conference features six teams in the AP poll with seven in the Coaches edition. The Southeastern Conference holds the most teams with eight programs featured in both polls.
USC's next opponent following a Week Three bye is the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines as the Trojans make a trip to Ann Arbor. The Trojans schedule features five more ranked opponents including Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.
Despite their bye, USC has a chance to continue to move up in the Top 25 rankings with key matchups awaiting current Top Ten foes. No. 4 Alabama visits unranked Wisconsin, No. 9 Oregon travels to face Oregon State in a rivalry matchup, and No. 24 Boston College aims to take down No. 6 Missouri in Columbia.
The Trojans' Top Ten push can be further assisted by the Heisman dark-horse campaign of quarterback Miller Moss. Moss' coming out party arrived in Las Vegas when USC knocked off then rated No. 13 LSU Tigers. The signal caller has over 600 passing yards through two games.
