USC Trojans QB Miller Moss calls Lincoln Riley 'Best Offensive Coach in College Football'
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had plenty of people praise him after the Trojan’s 48-0 win over the Utah State Aggies to improve the team's record to 2-0. What did he have to say after Saturday night’s performance?
Miller Moss Calls Coach Lincoln Riley “Best Offensive Coach in College Football”
USC Trojans starting quarterback Miller Moss thinks very highly of coach Lincoln Riley.
“Riley’s the best offensive coach in college football," Moss said after the 48-0 win. "I’ve been put in really good situations, and I think it’s my job to continue to operate the offense and keep making the next right decision.”
So far, so good for Moss and USC. In less than three-quarters of action tonight, Moss went 21 for 30 passing with 229 yards and one touchdown. This followed his impressive performance last week in the Trojans win over LSU.
Miller Moss is showing everyone why he waited for his chance at USC with coach Lincoln Riley. He could have left for the transfer portal when Caleb Williams had the starting quarterback job for the previous two seasons. Not only did he learn from Williams, but he also believed in Lincoln Riley. It’s still very early in the season, but it is paying off for both Moss and USC through two games.
Moss Gives Shoutouts to Lake McRee and Woody Marks
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had a lot of praise in the post-game press conference for tight end Lake McRee and running back Woody Marks. McRee had four catches for 81 yards while Marks rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Moss said “I think [Lake's] delivered in the way that I expected him to and the way the offense expected him to. . . I think it really speaks to who he is as a person, as a player.”
Moss also described McRee as a “tough ass kid” and “a really good player.”
When talking about running back Woody Marks, Moss said “I love being back there with him. He’s a really good dude and obviously a heck of a player. I think his ability to run the ball and the ball out of the backfield makes him really unique.”
This USC Trojans team has great chemistry. Moss has shown great leadership, and tonight was another example. With the offensive juggernaut Lincoln Riley can get rolling and the up-and-coming defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn on the other side of the ball, the sky is the limit for these Trojans.
