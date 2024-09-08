USC Trojan Football: Three Instant Takeaways From 48-0 Win Over Utah State
On an eery Saturday that saw four ranked teams lose, including the No. 5 and 10 teams in the country, the USC Trojans left no doubt in their convincing 48-0 shutout win over Utah State.
1. This defense is legit.
The new USC defensive coaching staff showed their worth during last week’s 27-20 win over LSU, but how would the Trojans respond against an inferior opponent? That question was answered in the 41-0 shutout against Utah State. Since Lincoln Riley stepped onto campus at USC, the Trojan offense has been high-powered. Riley has always had stellar offenses, but Riley has never had an elite defense, not even at Oklahoma. Not until now.
The Trojans were down starting linebacker Mason Cobb as he was ruled out for Saturday night’s game after being tagged questionable all week long. Despite Cobb being out, the Trojans front seven rose to the occasion.
Eric Gentry had a big game as he filled in for Cobb. Gentry tied Easton Mascarenas-Arnold for a team-high seven tackles. He also tacked on a sack and 1.5 TFLs.
Mascarenas-Arnold added an interception to go along with his great night.
Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes’ name might sound a bit familiar to USC fans as he torched the Trojans last year for 213 yards and three touchdowns at the Coliseum when he was leading Utah.
Barnes struggled mightily in his return to LA as USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn gave the Aggies fits all night long. He threw for 103 yards, adding an interception as well.
2. Deep wide receiver room
USC had 14 players catch a pass tonight. Despite the departure of a few key players in the wide receiver room over the offseason, the Trojans reloaded at the position. It’s safe to say this could be one of the deepest position groups in the country, not just the Big Ten.
Lake McRee had another great night for Trojans as the tight end from Texas had four catches for 81 yards. Makai Lemon also contributed by catching the only touchdown thrown by USC quarterback Miller Moss
With the blowout win over Utah State, Riley was able to see just how deep the room is. Players like Charles Ross, Jaden Richardson, and Walker Lyons were able to shine and saw many targets head their way. Despite not having a clear-cut number one target, Moss won’t have to worry about having enough quality targets to throw to.
3. Welcome back, running game
It's been a long time since the Trojans had a 100-yard rusher in a game. Dating back to USC's 52-42 loss to Washington on Nov. 4, 2023, the Trojans nearly went five consecutive games without having one.
They almost had two against Utah State.
Earlier in the week, USC running back Woody Marks’ mom tweeted out that he was searching for his first 100 game with the Trojans after only hitting 68 yards last week. Marks just squeaked over the 100 yard mark on Saturday night, ending the game with 103 yards and one touchdown.
Quinten Joyner added 84 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Trojans ran wild with all four running backs on the depth chart getting a carry.
A’Marion Peterson carried in his first touchdown as a Trojan and finished with three carries for 18 yards.
If the Trojans can get consistent production from their backfield like this, it could add another dimension to Riley's high-powered, aerial offense.
