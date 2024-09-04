USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media after the Trojans‘s first practice back from the trip to Las Vegas, where the Trojans came out on in their 27-20 win over LSU.
Some hot news dropped on Tuesday morning after TMZ first reported that USC‘s quarterback Miller Moss was involved in a student conduct issue with his then-roommate, back to 2022.
On TMZ article regarding Miller Moss
Early Tuesday morning TMZ dropped a bombshell to USC fans. TMZ revealed that in spring of 2022, USC investigated a dispute related to Moss and his then-roommate. In the report it states that the issue was resolved in the same year.
Riley said the timing of the article was interesting. “We’ll call it interesting, the timing,” he said. “That’s a high quality individual there… the character of him, everything he does is as high as anybody I’ve had,” Riley added.
The vote of confidence was a good sign to see for Trojan fans. Especially considering USC has a short week as they play on Saturday and don’t have the full week to prepare since they played on Sunday.
On offensive line
The Trojans were in a unique situation to start the season off at offensive line. They’ve had guys like Mason Murphy and Jonah Monheim, who started at tackle and guard respectively to start their USC careers.
Guys like Alani Noa and Elijah Paige had some experience with both players starting at least one game, but not like returning starter Emmanuel Pregnon, who made 12 starts for the Trojans last season.
With a bit of mix and match, the Trojans found their starting five in Paige, Pregnon, Monheim, Noa, and Murphy.
Riley said that he was mostly pleased from what he saw from his lineman unit on Sunday night.
“We did a decent job… that was with a talented opponent in the first game.”
LSU only produced two sacks against USC, however, the Trojans did a good job in limiting the Tigers star edge rusher, Harold Perkins Jr.
Riley also mentioned that his young starters in Paige and Noa had games you would expect.
“Our young guys in Elijah (Paige) and Alani (Noa) had some awesome plays and some plays that they’re just gonna have to get better at.”
On Kyron Hudson's breakout performance
One of the best storylines throughout the Trojans’ win was the performance of Kyron Hudson. Hudson went off for five catches for 83 yards in the win over LSU.
His best moment was when the Trojans were tied at 20 with 18 seconds left and had the ball at the LSU 47 yard line. Moss found Hudson for a 20 yard gain as Hudson made a one-handed grab and was on the receiving end of a targeting penalty by the Tigers. That catch set up the Trojans for what would be an ideal game-winning field goal attempt, but the Woody Marks managed to punch it in one play later after being pushed up 15 yards thanks to the targeting call.
“Steady progression is a good way to describe him, he’s one of those guys where you can’t have enough of him in your program,” Riley said. “He’s a tough kid…he’s all about SC…he always asks how can I get better,” he added.
If the week one win over LSU was an indicator of anything, Hudson could be primed for a breakout season.
