USC Trojans vs. Utah State: Instant Analysis, Lincoln Riley's Aggressive Trojans
Instant Reaction:
The USC Trojans came out the gate very aggressively in the run game. Running back Woody Marks piled up 49 yards on three attempts on the first drive alone.The mentality to come out and impose their will was clear, and the zone and power run schemes have always been integral elements of Lincoln Riley's offense. However, the Trojans appear to be making those running concepts an emphasis this season.
The Trojans ran for 142 yards in the first quarter, their most in the first quarter since 2018. Marks’ 103 first-half yards were the most by a Trojan player since Ronald Jones in 2017. With the switch to the Big Ten and the amount of National Football League coaches added to the staff, the identity of the Trojans is beginning to take shape. They want to be physically dominant on both sides.
Tight End Truthers:
Tight ends can be the ultimate Swiss Army knife in a balance offense. The Trojans have made a concerted effort to get their tight ends involved. Lake McRee, coming off a five-reception 56-yard performance against LSU, looked like he was a major part of the game plan. In the first three drives, McRee had two catches for 43 yards.
The Trojans also featured him on the perimeter in the passing game as a lead blocker. Having a big body out there that’s athletic enough to move his feet and get into position without being susceptible to holding calls is a huge advantage for any offense.
McRee did have a fumble in the second quarter. A Utah State defender punched the ball out from behind while he was running for a huge gain and he never saw it. He’ll want that one back, but it’s a tough play. Taking care of the ball is always important, but the looks will force defenses in the future to game-plan for McRee which will open up other opportunities.
D'Anton's Defense:
The Trojans' defense led by defense coordinator D’Anton Lynn is doing a fantastic job of showing multiple looks, especially on obvious passing downs. On a third and nine early in the first quarter, he showed a simulated pressure where he blitzed linebacker Eric Gentry and dropped an interior defensive lineman.
It’s those type of looks that can influence offensive coordinators to reduce the play sheet. Quarterbacks and offensive linemen are on high alert for the rest of the game, and it can cause problems long past the initial call.
Tackling in space continues to be a strong point for the defense and the defensive backs in particular. Only two games in, but one of the biggest weaknesses from the last two Trojans’ teams looks like it will be one of the biggest strengths this season.
The Trojan defense earned a shutout for the first time since 2011 for their efforts and held the Utah State offense to only 190 total yards and 87 rushing yards.
"I'm excited about the defensive performance," said Lincoln Riley in the on-field post-game interview. How could he not be after the first two games?
