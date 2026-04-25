Madden Riordan grew up a USC fan. The Trojans freshman safety committed to his hometown school in the fall of 2023, his sophomore year of high school and never wavered from that pledge for over two years.

Riordan helped kickstart a wave of Southern California recruits deciding to play their college ball close to home and was active in his pursuit of other top prospects in the area. So, when he finally got to wear the Cardinal and Gold this spring, he wasted no time making his presence felt.

Madden Riordan Turns Heads in Spring Practice

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of a few injuries to the safety room this spring, Riordan saw extended practice reps and took full advantage.

Riordan was a turnover machine all four years at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), and he started to showcase that skillset the second week of practice, and the buzz continued to grow over the course of the spring. He was one of several freshmen standouts during the Trojans scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial.

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

“He just seems to always be around the ball, making plays,” said USC safeties coach Paul Gonzales. “He’s very instinctive, but he's also really smart. I was happy with his progress and where he's where he's at with the football piece. Strength staff is going to continue to change his body. That'll be a big deal for him moving forward, how he can gain weight, play in this conference. He’s a guy that I trust, I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

Talent and instincts stood out in spring but as Gonzales stated, the big thing for Riordan moving forward is going to be continue putting on weight and adding muscle to his 5-foot-10 and 170-pound frame. It’s a point of emphasis for Riordan to help him take that next step as a player and strength coach Trumain Carroll is one of the best in the business.

Post-Spring Safety Outlook

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC chose not to add a safety during the singular transfer portal windows in January. Instead, they have been working to create depth by moving guys around in the secondary.

Senior Christian Pierce missed the entire spring as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. Pierce started nine games this past season after primarily playing special teams his first couple of seasons. He is the new vocal leader for the backend of the defense.

Junior Kennedy Urlacher stepped in for Kamari Ramsey and All-American Bishop Fitzgerald, both of whom are headed off to the NFL, late last year when they both went down with injuries against Iowa in mid-November that ended their season. Pierce and Urlacher are the favorites to be the two starters in the fall.

Redshirt sophomore Marquis Gallegos saw action in all 13 games in 2025 as a key special teams contributor. Gallegos also comes from Sierra Canyon and is fighting to have a larger role in his third season with the program. However, he was hampered for most of the spring with a knee injury.

Sixth-year senior Prophet Brown returns after missing all of last season with a significant lower body injury he suffered during fall camp. After appearing in 39 career games at nickel and cornerback for the Trojans, Brown played safety in the spring.

Sophomore Dee Reddick has moved from nickel to safety. Redshirt freshman Trestin Castro moved from cornerback to safety the second week of spring practice and freshman Joshua Holland was recruited as a cornerback, played some nickel early this spring and then safety the second half of practice.

How the room shakes out behind Pierce and Urlacher will be a storyline to follow in fall camp.

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