USC Trojans To Add Another 4-Star Recruit? Battling Miami, Georgia For Brock Kolojay
The USC Trojans sit at the top of 247Sports rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the country. Four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay is entering the final stage of his recruitment and the Trojans are looking to seal the deal with the four-star recruit.
Despite offering Kolojay this past February, USC coach Lincoln Riley have been aggressively making up lost ground and are inching closer to landing one of the highest-rated offensive lineman that are still uncommitted.
Sitting with 38 offers, Kolojay isn't short on suitors. He spoke with On3 about his recruitment and mentioned the Trojans as one of the teams that have caught his eye as he begins to trim down his list.
“With Miami and Georgia, I really like Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma too. I need to see Tennessee this weekend to see how I feel about them. There are still a lot of schools I am considering," Kolojay said.
The No. 21 interior offensive lineman and No. 40 player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports rankings, Kolojay has recently visited Georgia and USC and plans to take at least one more trip to Tennessee before making a final decision. Despite prepping at IMG Academy in Florida, Kolojay originally hails from Colorado and is also considering the Buffaloes.
“It will be about my heart,” Kolojay told On3. “I will go where I feel most at home. Every school on my list has everything any player wants… I can go to the NFL from any school, so it will be about the heart. Some schools throw big numbers out in the NIL, and that is something my advisor (Cliff Hill) handles, but that will not be a huge factor for me. If you ball, you will get paid."
In the 2026 recruiting cycle, USC's offensive line class has been nothing short of respectable. Along the interior, the Trojans are currently set to only bring in two recruits. Four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa is the No. 10 guard and No. 4 player in the state of Utah according to 247Sports rankings. Although listed as a three-star guard, John Fifita provides great depth for the Trojans' recruiting class.
On the outside, five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe leads the charge for the position group. He is the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 6 player in the country. Pepe is arguably the crown jewel of the recruiting class and could become an immediate impact player for the Men of Troy upon his arrival.
The addition of Kolojay would only further the narrative that the 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to become of the all-time best on paper. He would give the Trojans seven offensive lineman committed, which would be the most signed during Riley's tenure.