5-Star Ryder Lyons Sets Commitment Date: Trending USC Trojans Over Oregon, BYU?
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons narrowed down his top five schools and will announce his commitment on June 24. Among his top schools are the USC Trojans, who are building an elite recruiting class of 2026.
Lyons is one of the top available recruits from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Lyons is the No. 17 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 3 player from California. In addition to the Trojans, Lyons is deciding between the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, BYU Cougars, and the Oregon Ducks.
The USC Trojans received a commitment from 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams already, but that is not stopping the program from targeting Lyons. Lyons will be taking an LDS mission trip following his high school graduation, which will delay his arrival until 2027 to whichever school he chooses.
Lyons and USC have been in contact for a while, as an in-state recruit. Earlier in his recruitment, the Trojans were the favorites to land Lyons. The Oregon Ducks are the current favorites to land the five-star quarterback, but Lyons is set to visit the BYU Cougars before announcing his commitment on June 24.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, including Baker Bayfield, Kyler Murray, and most recently, Caleb Williams. In addition to the three Heisman winners, Riley coached reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Riley has had immense success coaching the position, which makes USC an ideal landing spot.
“Coach Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heismans, it’s very familiar. My brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any better QB coach in the country, to be honest,” Lyons told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”
Lyons’ commitment would set up the Trojans for the next several years. This season, the Trojans are projected to start returning quarterback Jayden Maiava, but also on the roster is class of 2025 quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is a five-star quarterback, on pace to take over the offense next season.
Following Longstreet’s time with the Trojans, Williams, another top quarterback prospect, will take over the offense. With Lyons’ arrival to college being delayed, the five-star recruit would be able to take over the offense following Williams, setting USC on pace to have the quarterback position figured out for multiple seasons.
Lyons led his high school team to a 12-2 record in 2024. He won the 2024 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year award and in his first 13 games of the season, he passed for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns. He is a strong, talented athlete, as he also rushed for 556 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026 in the nation. The team has received 29 verbal commits with 59 percent being in-state recruits. The Trojans have recruited one five-star player and 18 four-stars.
Through recruiting, USC is looking to get back into a winning program. The USC Trojans have strong momentum with the class of 2026, looking to bring in another top quarterback prospect in Lyons.