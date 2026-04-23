USC Trojans Safety Kamari Ramsey Set to Make Sierra Canyon History

Widely known for its basketball program, Sierra Canyon has emerged as one of the premier high school football programs in Southern California in recent memory.

They have become a factory. Last season, USC had four players from the local school on their roster and just signed three recruits from there in the 2026 cycle.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With the 2026 NFL Draft upon us, Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is set to become the first player from Sierra Canyon to make it to the professional ranks. USC cornerback DJ Harvey, Ramsey’s godbrother, also comes from Sierra Canyon.

“It would mean a lot. Sierra Canyon, that’s the reason I’m here,” Ramsey said during his Pro Day. “Shoutout coach House and that school for giving me the opportunity to better my life and put my family in a better situation. I’m forever grateful for them.”

Kamari Ramsey Draft Profile

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ramsey transferred from UCLA to USC following his redshirt freshman season in 2023, when defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left the Bruins for the same role with the Trojans.

The USC safety was instrumental in helping Lynn install his defense and getting other players up to speed. He registered 60 tackles. including 5.5 for loss, two two sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games.

Ramsey was viewed as a day two pick but elected to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to school for another season. Beyond football, Ramsey is set to graduate in May because of that decision.

This past season, Ramsey moved to nickel out of necessity. USC saw its top two players at the position go down with significant injuries in fall camp, which forced them to do some reshuffling to the backend of its defense. Ramsey’s stock took a slight hit with him playing a different position. He is viewed as a late day two to early day three pick.

However, there is no denying Ramsey’s impact for the Trojans defense the last two seasons. His presence alone helped elevate them. Two of USC’s poorest defensive efforts in 2025 came against Illinois and Oregon, both of which Ramsey was out of the lineup.

Ramsey has a high football IQ, he can be the quarterback of the defense. He’s active around the line of scrimmage and can be used in blitz packages but also excels as a deep half safety. Ramsey plays with a physical nature and comes downhill with urgency.

USC Players in the NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season, the Trojans had three players drafted. That number could double in this year’s draft.

Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon leads the way as a lock to be selected in the first round on Thursday, April 23. His running mate, receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, is in the same boat as Ramsey as a late day two to early day three pick.

Several other players could hear their named over the three-day extravaganza, include safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker Eric Gentry, tight end Lake McRee and defensive end Anthony Lucas.

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