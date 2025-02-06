Kansas City's Andy Reid Or Bill Belichick Best NFL Coach Ever? Matt Leinart Sounds Off
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a chance to make NFL history in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Reid's Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become the first-ever NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, with a win over the Eagles.
This golden era of Chiefs football is accomplished with much thanks to Reid, who is firmly in the conversation with legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick has greatest coach of all time.
Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart weighed in on the argu
"If Andy Reid wins another Super Bowl (4th) he should be considered the greatest coach of all time," Leinart wrote on Twitter/X. "He’s a few seasons away from being the all time winningest coach in NFL History. We should talk about him like we talk about Bill (Belichick)."
Belichick, who won an impressive 302 regular-season wins during his NFL coaching career (333 wins including playoffs.) Belichick made NFL history with his nine conference titles and six Super Bowls. Belichick's New England Patriots dominated, finishing with 19 consecutive winning seasons, 17 straight NFL playoff seasons and 17 division titles.
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
Belichick has a message for the "grounded" Reid, ahead of the exciting Super Bowl battle.
“That’s why you’re winning, Andy,” Belichick said on 'Let's Go!' Podcast. “Don’t look back. Don’t look ahead. Just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.”
“You don’t really think about all of that until the media asks you,” Reid said of the possible three-peat. “You’re just in the grind, you’re trying to find the next first down, stopping the next team… You’re so busy doing that that maybe you look back on it when you’re retired or so and you go, ‘Wow, that was something really special.'"
Reid will be facing his former team in the Eagles and now-coach Nick Sirianni for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, 38-25, over Philadelphia in large part to Mahomes' heroics to pull off a comeback.
Reid coaches the Eagles from 1999–2012 and he was fired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie following a 4-12 season in 2012. Reid was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL prior to his release. Reid's tenure in Philadelphia was largely successful. Reid is the only NFL coach to win 100 games with two different franchises.
There is no shortage of star power in Super Bowl LIX including a halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar and the exciting presence of pop super star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
And with a Kansas City win, possibly a new "GOAT" when it comes to NFL coaches.
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip