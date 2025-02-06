All Trojans

Kansas City's Andy Reid Or Bill Belichick Best NFL Coach Ever? Matt Leinart Sounds Off

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one win away from his fourth Super Bowl Championship. Is Reid in the same conversation as NFL great Bill Belichick for best coach ever? The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Bri Amaranthus

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meet on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a chance to make NFL history in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Reid's Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become the first-ever NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, with a win over the Eagles.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This golden era of Chiefs football is accomplished with much thanks to Reid, who is firmly in the conversation with legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick has greatest coach of all time.

"If Andy Reid wins another Super Bowl (4th) he should be considered the greatest coach of all time," Leinart wrote on Twitter/X. "He’s a few seasons away from being the all time winningest coach in NFL History. We should talk about him like we talk about Bill (Belichick)."

Belichick, who won an impressive 302 regular-season wins during his NFL coaching career (333 wins including playoffs.) Belichick made NFL history with his nine conference titles and six Super Bowls. Belichick's New England Patriots dominated, finishing with 19 consecutive winning seasons, 17 straight NFL playoff seasons and 17 division titles.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Belichick has a message for the "grounded" Reid, ahead of the exciting Super Bowl battle.

“That’s why you’re winning, Andy,” Belichick said on 'Let's Go!' Podcast. “Don’t look back. Don’t look ahead. Just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.”

“You don’t really think about all of that until the media asks you,” Reid said of the possible three-peat. “You’re just in the grind, you’re trying to find the next first down, stopping the next team… You’re so busy doing that that maybe you look back on it when you’re retired or so and you go, ‘Wow, that was something really special.'"

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending his hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Reid will be facing his former team in the Eagles and now-coach Nick Sirianni for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, 38-25, over Philadelphia in large part to Mahomes' heroics to pull off a comeback.

Reid coaches the Eagles from 1999–2012 and he was fired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie following a 4-12 season in 2012. Reid was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL prior to his release. Reid's tenure in Philadelphia was largely successful. Reid is the only NFL coach to win 100 games with two different franchises.

There is no shortage of star power in Super Bowl LIX including a halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar and the exciting presence of pop super star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And with a Kansas City win, possibly a new "GOAT" when it comes to NFL coaches.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

