What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Hawkeyes Loss

The USC Trojans women's basketball team lost on the road to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, 77-69. USC guard JuJu Watkins spoke after the game about the loss and the atmosphere of the game with Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement.

Cory Pappas

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives the ball late during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes as guard Avery Howell (23) looks on at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives the ball late during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes as guard Avery Howell (23) looks on at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, 76-69. It was a rocking crowd as the Hawkeyes were retiring former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s jersey. 

USC fell to 19-2 and 9-1 in Big Ten conference play while Iowa improved to 15-7 and 5-6 in conference play.

Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins put up 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists, but it was not enough. Watkins spoke after the game. 

JuJu Watkins Speaks On Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark stands at center court for her jersey retirement ceremony Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa
Caitlin Clark stands at center court for her jersey retirement ceremony Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC lost their first game in Big Ten conference play in front of a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has taken a step back this season after making the National Championship in back-to-back years, led by superstar Caitlin Clark. She was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and took home Rookie of the Year Honors. 

After the game, JuJu Watkins talked about the atmosphere and how cool it was see Clark get her jersey retired up close.

“The energy from everybody, it was electrifying,” Watkins said. “A testament to what Caitlin has done and the direction that the sport is heading in. I’m super grateful to have a part in it.”

So far in her young career, Watkins is on pace to threaten Clark’s all-time NCAA scoring record. Does she think about that when she goes out on the court?

“I don’t really think about it that often. . . . I go in (to every game) with the same mindset…the ultimate goal is to win,” Watkins said.

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feue
Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) defends and center Rayah Marshall (13) looks on during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Watkins continued on about Clark and the reception she got from the crowd with her jersey being retired. 

“I’m a big fan of of her’s, so to see her get her flowers, it’s amazing," said Watkins.

As for the game, Iowa held Watkins and the Trojans in check. JuJu shot just 36.4 percent from the field in the loss.

“Like other teams, they were always sending two or more at me,” Watkins said. “I think it was an off night for our whole team.”

Trojans Look To Bounce Back At Wisconsin 

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) dribbles down court after getting a steal against the USC Trojans during a Big Ten women’
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) dribbles down court after getting a steal against the USC Trojans during a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next up for the USC Trojans is another road game on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers are 11-11 overall and just 2-9 in Big Ten conference play. They are also 0-3 vs. AP Top 25 teams. 

USC went into Sunday’s game at Iowa ranked No. 4, but have now dropped down to No. 7. 

Tip off for Wednesday's game is at 4:30 p.m. PT on Peacock.

