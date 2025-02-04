What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Hawkeyes Loss
The USC Trojans saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, 76-69. It was a rocking crowd as the Hawkeyes were retiring former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s jersey.
USC fell to 19-2 and 9-1 in Big Ten conference play while Iowa improved to 15-7 and 5-6 in conference play.
Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins put up 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists, but it was not enough. Watkins spoke after the game.
JuJu Watkins Speaks On Caitlin Clark
USC lost their first game in Big Ten conference play in front of a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has taken a step back this season after making the National Championship in back-to-back years, led by superstar Caitlin Clark. She was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and took home Rookie of the Year Honors.
After the game, JuJu Watkins talked about the atmosphere and how cool it was see Clark get her jersey retired up close.
“The energy from everybody, it was electrifying,” Watkins said. “A testament to what Caitlin has done and the direction that the sport is heading in. I’m super grateful to have a part in it.”
So far in her young career, Watkins is on pace to threaten Clark’s all-time NCAA scoring record. Does she think about that when she goes out on the court?
“I don’t really think about it that often. . . . I go in (to every game) with the same mindset…the ultimate goal is to win,” Watkins said.
Watkins continued on about Clark and the reception she got from the crowd with her jersey being retired.
“I’m a big fan of of her’s, so to see her get her flowers, it’s amazing," said Watkins.
As for the game, Iowa held Watkins and the Trojans in check. JuJu shot just 36.4 percent from the field in the loss.
“Like other teams, they were always sending two or more at me,” Watkins said. “I think it was an off night for our whole team.”
MORE: Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Opens Up On Caleb Williams, New Role
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Signs 65 Million Dollar Contract: Seventh-Highest Deal NFL
Trojans Look To Bounce Back At Wisconsin
Next up for the USC Trojans is another road game on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers are 11-11 overall and just 2-9 in Big Ten conference play. They are also 0-3 vs. AP Top 25 teams.
USC went into Sunday’s game at Iowa ranked No. 4, but have now dropped down to No. 7.
Tip off for Wednesday's game is at 4:30 p.m. PT on Peacock.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Recruiting Momentum: Havon Finney, Duvay Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Making Push For 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili, Oregon Ducks Target
MORE: Can USC Trojans Land Four-Star Dylan Berymon Over Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers?
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll After Ranked Upset: USC Trojans, Michigan State Falls