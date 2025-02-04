All Trojans

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ

Former USC Trojans now Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been voted the most stylish football player in the NFL, announced by GQ. Williams beat out players like Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The GQ award is unique in that it’s selected by the fans. Sports and culture have always been intersecting pathways, so it’s intriguing to see the fans of both worlds combine for a decision such as this. 

With the win, Williams becomes the first quarterback in the competition's three-year history to win the honor of the NFL’s most stylish player. At USC, Williams’ fashion choices were often a topic of discussion as the entry walks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum have become an impromptu fashion show for the players. Williams is also notoriously known for his signature painted nails which have become a contentious subject amongst football fans. 

Williams has never been one to shy away from expressing himself through his fashion choices. It comes as no surprise that his eclectic aesthetic not only garners attention from the masses but also connects with people in a way that goes beyond sport. The freedom of expression and the confidence to be himself, even in a gladiator sport like American football, sets him apart from some of his fellow contemporaries. 

As with almost any award, this one comes in cycles. The most stylish distinction is up for grabs again starting now. With social media, paparazzi, and the melding of different avenues of expression in general, there’s never been a time when we’re more connected than now.

Expect a slew of Instagram posts, articles, and fashionable appearances from NFL players of the next 12 months as they vie for the 2026 title. What will Wiliams pull out next? Who knows, but there will be more interest than ever to see what the second-year quarterback has in store in the fashion department.

It remains to be seen if Williams can or cannot repeat as the most stylish player in the league, but one thing is for sure, winning games can’t hurt. He already has the advantage of playing in a major market like Chicago, but the eyes on his potential outfits will exponentially increase if he and the Chicago Bears can start becoming more of a draw on television and talk shows. After all, that's what is most important to the brand.

