USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media on Wednesday, Chad Bowden spoke for the first time since becoming the Trojans general manager, but it was new linebackers coach Rob Ryan that stole the show at the podium. It was his first time speaking to the media since he was hired on Jan. 18.
Ryan showed off his big personality by telling a story about coaching USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s uncle Kaluka Maiava. He would constantly walk away from the podium as he was talking to illustrate the story like he was in a position meeting room and provided a different voice when talking about Kaluka. Ryan talked about his first couple of weeks on the recruiting trail with USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson. He referred to Henderson as Pete Carroll because of how much he is beloved on the recruiting trail.
Ryan definitely enjoyed his time in front of the cameras for the first time as part of the USC staff. After all he did spend a couple of years in broadcasting working for FOX Sports and Sky Sports.
It’s no surprise Ryan has an interesting personality considering the football family he comes he comes from. His father, Buddy Ryan is a legend of the game, he was the defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings fearsome front for a couple of seasons in the 1970s, nicknamed the "Purple People Eaters" and then Chicago Bears defensive coordinator during their dominant Super Bowl run in 1985 before becoming the Philadelphia Eagles head coach. The older Ryan is also known for famous for taking a swing at offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride on the sideline when they were with the Houston Oilers in 1993.
His twin brother Rex provided countless sound bites when he was the head coach for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Now, Rex is a big television personality for ESPN during the NFL season and is not afraid to speak his mind.
Ryan has brought a flare to the staff that is built for Los Angeles. He is embracing being back in the college game for the first time since 1999. Every time he steps up the mic moving forward the cameras will be waiting to see what he says next.
USC Linebacker Room
The Trojans were able to sign Mojave (NV) four-star AJ Tuitele on National Signing Day to their very thin linebacker room. They also signed San Clemente (CA) four-star Matai Tagoa’i during the early national signing period.
Leading tacklers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb played a majority of the snaps at inside linebacker this past season. Both have exhausted their eligibility. Eric Gentry will return in 2025 after he was forced to redshirt when sustained a series of concussions in the first month of the season. Gentry was enjoying a breakout season before he was sidelined.
"Just stick him anywhere and the kid is going to make a play,” Ryan said.
Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby, two former four-star recruits in the 2024 cycle will be looked upon to take that next step after the Trojans did not sign any linebackers during the winter transfer portal period. That just means Ryan will be able to pump a ton of reps into those guys during spring practice and focus on their development.
"We may not have a lot of guys there, but we're going to make them great,” Ryan said.
Joining Lincoln Riley’s Staff
Ryan leaves the NFL ranks after spending the last 25 years at the professional level for the college game. And a big reason for it is because of Riley and the heights he believes the Trojans coach can take the program.
"Lincoln Riley is right there with (Sean) McVay –– they're the best offensive coaches, the best guys in the country,” Ryan said.
"Obviously, here, I'm joining the best coaching staff in the country … if I'm going to leave pro football, I'm going to come to a college, I wanna win a national championship. I chose USC. It's the right place to be."
Coaching Under D’Anton Lynn
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn enters his second season with the Trojans. The 35-year-old coach will enter just his third years as a play caller on defensive, but Ryan already has a lofty comparison.
"This is a young Mike Tomlin -- the way I look at him," Ryan said."
Tomlin, of course has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 and holds the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin coaching career with 18.
Riley hired Lynn away from crosstown rival UCLA following the end of the 2023 season after letting go Alex Grinch during the disastrous season that saw USC ranks at the bottom of almost every major statistical category. Lynn immediately stepped in and transformed the Trojans defense despite being plagued by injuries throughout the season. He was pursued heavily by his alma mater Penn State when their defensive coordinator Tom Allen left for the same position at Clemson.
Ryan has big expectations for what he believes the Trojans defense can do in 2025. USC also hired UCF cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed for the same role.
"Watch where we finish in defense this year," Ryan said
