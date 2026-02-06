Kansas City Chiefs Linked To Potential NFL Draft Steal

The Kansas City Chiefs may be eyeing a long-term defensive solution in the secondary, and one NFL analyst believes USC safety Kamari Ramsey fits the bill. In ESPN’s latest two-round mock draft, analyst Matt Miller projects Ramsey to the Chiefs with the 40th overall pick, making him the third safety selected in the draft.

Only Ohio State Buckeyes' Caleb Downs and Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman come off the board earlier in Miller’s projection, placing Ramsey firmly in the top tier of defensive backs available. For Kansas City, the selection signals a possible shift toward reinforcing a position group facing imminent turnover.

Kamari Ramsey’s USC Impact and Abrupt Finish

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ramsey enters the NFL Draft after two productive seasons with the USC Trojans, emerging as one of the defense’s most reliable pieces following his transfer from UCLA in 2024. Across his USC career, Ramsey totaled 87 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception, consistently flashing physicality near the line of scrimmage and sharp instincts in coverage.

His 2025 season, however, ended prematurely. Ramsey appeared in nine games before suffering a right knee injury during USC’s 26-21 home win over Iowa on Nov. 15. The injury sidelined him for the Trojans’ most pivotal stretch, including a road loss to Oregon that effectively knocked USC out of College Football Playoff contention.

Without Ramsey anchoring the secondary, USC struggled to generate stops in high-leverage moments. He did not return for the regular-season finale against UCLA or the Alamo Bowl overtime loss to TCU, finishing the year with 27 tackles. The absence underscored his value, both as a communicator and as a stabilizing presence on the back end.

Why Kansas City Makes Sense

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the draft with one of the league’s stronger defensive foundations. Last season, Kansas City allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (19.3), ranked 12th in passing defense, and ninth against the run. Veteran cornerstones remain in place, led by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill.

The uncertainty comes in the secondary. Safety Bryan Cook is set to hit free agency after a career year that saw him post 85 tackles and six pass deflections. His potential departure creates a clear opening alongside Chamarri Conner, who led the team with 117 tackles while adding two sacks and an interception.

Miller notes that Ramsey could step directly into that vacancy. His skill set of physical downhill play, reliable tackling, and ball awareness are all attributes that fit well with a tough defense like Kansas City's. The comparison is less about flash and more about function, a theme consistent with the Chiefs’ recent defensive draft hits.

A Rare Development Window in Kansas City

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Josh Dallas (19) hangs on to the ball in front of USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) for a first down during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There’s an added layer to the fit. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to miss the entire 2026 season after a late-year ACL injury, expectations around Kansas City’s immediate contention window have shifted. That reality could create rare live-rep opportunities for a rookie defender.

For Ramsey, that context matters. A lower-pressure season would allow him to learn on the field, grow into a leadership role, and position himself as a foundational piece when Mahomes returns. The irony isn’t lost either. Kansas City has a history of elite safety play, from Eric Berry to Tyrann Mathieu, both central figures on Super Bowl-caliber defenses.

If Miller’s projection holds, Ramsey wouldn’t be asked to save a defense. He’d be asked to complete one. And in Kansas City, that might be just the kind of upside they're looking for ahead of a season filled with uncharted waters.