Why NFL Teams Can’t Ignore USC’s Makai Lemon in First Round of NFL Draft

The USC Trojans produced one of college football's best wide receivers this season in Makai Lemon, who led all Power Four receivers in receiving yards through the regular season, and was awarded the Biletnikoff Award.

After declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon has been tabbed as one of the best receivers in his draft class, and could very well be a first round pick. His athleticism and highlight-reel catches make Lemon an attractive receiver in the draft, and could make an immediate impact with any team.

What Makes Makai Lemon A First Round Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon finished the season with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns , which includes two rushing and one passing. Through USC's 9-4 season, Lemon was the receiver to opposing defenses had to watch for, and when USC needed someone to move the chains, Lemon delivered.

Lemon's 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame makes him a smaller, but strong receiver and has proved that through multiple performances. In his best performance against Northwestern, where he posted 11 receptions on 161 receiving yards and a touchdown, Lemon's ability to break tackles and his yards after the catch strength shone through, and continued to draw attention.

Makai Lemon 11 REC, 161 YDS, 2 Total TDs vs Northwestern Yesterday. https://t.co/nfXjfZpDxE pic.twitter.com/F2CPIjQ86s — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 8, 2025

Especially for some teams that are in need of a wide receiver, including the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, teams looking to draft Lemon are getting a athletic receiver who can make magic happen in his rookie season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon was tabbed as the No. 9 player is Pro Football Focus's Top 101 players of the college football season, posting a 90.8 PFF wide receiver grade, which stands at the top. PFF analyst Max Chadwick's analysis for Lemon's ranking stems from his number on paper, and what he's able to do as a receiver.

"The Biletnikoff Award winner led all wide receivers nationally in PFF grade (90.8), while his 50 receiving first downs and touchdowns tied for fourth. Despite measuring just 5-foot-11, the projected top-20 pick still secured 10 of his 15 contested-catch opportunities," Chadwick wrote.

USC Wide Receivers In The NFL

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lemon will join a talented group of wide receivers in the NFL that came from USC, or also known as "Wide Receiver U." Some South Central pass catchers include Atlanta Falcons Drake London, Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison, Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr. to name a few.

London's come up in the NFL could be similar to Lemon's, getting drafted first round by a team in need of a wide receiver. In year one for London, he posted 866 receiving yards on 72 receptions and four touchdowns.

Addison's rise was similar, after being selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings, Addison made his presence known instantly when the season started. In his first year, he recorded 70 receptions on 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Based on the team Lemon gets drafted by, he may not be the go-to target right away, but his talent could land him a WR3 or even just consistent reps to get him on the field and acclimated with the offensive scheme.

