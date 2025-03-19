Kansas City Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts To One-Year Deal
Former USC Trojans All-American JuJu Smith-Schuster announced that he’s resigned with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. The Pro Bowl wide receiver, now 28 years old, has 448 receptions for 5,279 receiving yards and 33 total touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.
As one of the leaders and glue guys on the roster, Smith-Schuster returning to the Chiefs is a signing that goes beyond the field. After an offseason full of change for the Chiefs, having a player like Smith-Schuster return is a welcomed sign for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Let's run it back, baby!" said Smith-Schuster to Chiefs Kingdom after signing.
Smith-Schuster caught 18 passes, 231 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 2024. He also racked up four receptions for 76 yards during the Chiefs' postseason run, including two big-time receptions of over 20 yards in the AFC Championship game win that helped propel the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
In the biggest moments of the playoff run, Smith-Schuster showed up. After battling injuries all season, Smith-Schuster proved he's capable of being a mismatch in the playoffs and being ready when his number is called.
“Feels great to be back here, man, it’s a blessing,” Smith-Schuster said in the Super Bowl LIX media session. “To repeat that success, it’s just working every single day, what I’m used to, day in, day out, working with the quarterback, getting on the same page and making sure that we’re all doing our details because it matters.”
During the two years Smith-Schuster has played with the Kansas City Chiefs and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, He has hauled in 96 receptions for 1,164 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. His role over the course of those two seasons changed dramatically, but Smith-Schuster has always been a piece of the puzzle for Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offensive attack.
“It’s another great feeling, man. It’s a blessing to be out here. God is so good. It’s a blessing to be apart of this team, this organization, it’s something special. We never give up. We play all four quarters. We play our hearts out and that’s what it takes. We like to play in big moments and we don’t shy away from them," Smith-Schuster said to FOX4KC anchor Harold Kuntz in a post-game interview.
Smith-Schuster’s days as a number one or number two receiver are more than likely behind him, yet his value remains. Smith-Schuster has proven he’s still capable of producing at a high level relative to his role and the capacity of that role should be increased with full health. After getting back to 100 percent, Smith-Schuster can see an increased target share once again.
Should the Chiefs add any young offensive skill talent through the draft, the leadership aspect of the team construction is in great hands with guys like Smith-Schuster.