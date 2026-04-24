The Legacy Makai Lemon Leaves With the USC Trojans

During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick.

With his departure to the NFL, it is time to take a look back at the legacy Maki Lemon leaves with USC.

Nov 26, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Marquise Lee (9) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated UCLA 50-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Biletnikoff Winner

There is little doubt that Lemon’s best campaign was his 2025 season, where he was able to win the Biletnikoff award as the country’s most outstanding receiver. To win that award, Lemon took advantage of nearly every opportunity that came his way.

Last season, Lemon recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an average of 14.6 yards per reception on his way to winning the Biletnikoff. Lemon’s journey to his successful 2025 campaign was a bit different than many receivers who win the Biletnikoff, functioning as more of a slot receiver rather than the typical outside receiver.

In the slot, Lemon was able to create a significant amount of explosive plays in addition to using his physicality to win contested catches all over the field and being very effective in the red zone.

After winning the Biletnikoff in 2025, Lemon became the first Trojan receiver to win the award since receiver Marquise Lee won it during the 2012 college football season. In his Biletnikoff-winning season, Lee totaled 118 catches for 1,721 yards, and 18 touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per catch as well.

Lemon and Lee are in unique company with each other as the only two USC receivers to ever win the Biletnikoff award, and they had two of the best receiving seasons in Trojan history.

As Lemon makes his transition to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, his elite production is something he hopes to carry to the next level and become one of the more consistent receivers throughout his career.

Nov 18, 1995; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California receiver Keyshawn Johnson (3) during introductions prior to the game against UCLA at the Los Angeles Coliseum. UCLA defeated USC 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Continuing USC’s Legacy of NFL Receivers

With Lemon now transitioning to the NFL, he is hoping to join a very select group of wide receivers who played for the Trojans and had successful NFL careers.

That group of receivers includes former NFL receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Robert Woods, with former USC receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster still in the NFL.

All of these players have experienced consistent success in the NFL with their production and ability to be used all over the field, no matter what offensive scheme they were deployed in.

Lemon’s career with the Trojans stacks up very similarly with these former USC receivers, which bodes well for Lemon’s success in the NFL, whether that be in the slot or on the outside.

Dec 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) hangs on to the ball as he battles Washington State Cougars linebacker Travion Brown (82) into the end zone for a touch down in the first quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One player Lemon has drawn consistent comparisons to is St. Brown, who has found great success with the Detroit Lions in a variety of roles. The biggest similarity is the toughness that their play styles display, with the ability to make difficult catches all over the field and the physicality they both bring from the slot.

With his NFL career yet to be determined, Lemon’s college career is one that USC fans will not forget as one of the more productive receivers the Trojans have had. The history of production that USC receivers have had in the NFL is a great sign for Lemon, as he has had a very similar career to those who have found success at the next level.

As Maki Lemon leaves USC for the Eagles, he will leave a legacy as one of the best receivers the Trojans have had, and could help set the standard of productivity and consistency for future USC receivers taking their talents from college to the NFL.

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