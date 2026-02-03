When the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, they will feature four former USC players in quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili.

The Trojans will be well represented on one of the biggest stages in sports, and USC coach Lincoln Riley discussed the importance of it for the program when he appeared on the NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Live” Monday.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s really valuable, we’re always excited to see former Trojans in the Super Bowl,” Riley said. “Obviously, it’s been a great history of players doing well at SC and making the jump to the next level and being successful. Whether it’s the three defensive players for the Seahawks, and then obviously Sam being our first quarterback to make a start in the Super Bowl from USC, which is kind of crazy to believe actually.

"But really cool to see those guys on that stage. SC got them prepared for it and I’m sure they’re going to go out there and play pretty well.”

When recruits walk into major college football programs on visits, one of the first things they will see is former players celebrated all over the facility.

It varies by school and for a program with a storied history like USC, it’s eye opening. From multiple national championships to Heisman Trophy winners to a laundry list of other accolades and players that have gone on to have success careers at the professional level.

It helps recruits visualize what could be in their future if they decide to follow the same path. And even in this pay for play era of college football, it still holds weight and could ultimately sway a recruit in one direction.

USC Player Development

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those players that will suit up this weekend in Santa Clara did play under the current regime at USC, but it still matters. Representation always matters.

The goal now for the Trojans is to get a wave of players that have played for this coaching staff into the NFL and hopefully reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Last season, the Trojans only had three players drafted. This upcoming draft that number will rise to around six or seven players. Of course, that is subject to change, depending on what happens over the next couple of months.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC has been aggressive in recruiting, landing elite in-state and out of state talent. And to combat that, Southern Cal have also been making moves to upgrade its entire staff, from position coaches to its strength and conditioning staff.

Developing more NFL bodies will drastically improve their performance on the field but also bode well in recruiting and create a revolving door of draft prospects, the same way former Trojans coach Pete Carroll did during the program's heyday in the early 2000s.

