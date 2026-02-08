Leonard Williams Reveals How USC Impacted His NFL Career Before Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams has had a remarkable NFL career. After 11 seasons in the NFL, the veteran defensive end is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. The former USC Trojans star and the Seahawks are set to face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Williams was traded to the Seahawks in 2023 after 10 seasons with the New York Jets and Giants. The former USC defensive end has played a crucial role in returning the Seahawks to one of the NFL's best defenses.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In what has been a remarkable career for Williams, who has totaled 637 tackles, 61.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions, he credits his run to the Super Bowl to his time at USC. Here’s what Williams had to say about how the Trojans played a role in helping him get to football’s highest stage, the Super Bowl.

What Leonard Williams Said About USC Trojans Career

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“USC just is a great program,” Williams said. “They know how to prepare guys for the NFL. Being in LA, it was a huge media market, and then I got drafted to New York, so I think it really helped me adapt to a big city like that.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates on the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Williams played his college career with USC for three seasons from 2012 to 2014 before being drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent three ful seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to Seattle. At USC, Williams was also an All-American.

Before being traded to the Seahawks, Williams had made the NFL playoffs just once during his playing tenure with the Jets and the Giants. His one playoff appearance came in 2022 with the Giants, when New York advanced to the NFC Divisional Round before being blown out 38-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other USC Trojans Appearing In Super Bowl

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Now in the Super Bowl, Williams won’t be the only former USC player on the Seattle Seahawks making their first appearance on the NFL’s championship stage in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Former Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive tackle Brandon Pili are the three other USC stars set to make their first appearance in the Super Bowl.

USC is one of several schools that have multiple former players who will be appearing in the Super Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the way with seven former players in the Super Bowl, while LSU is the only other team ranked ahead of USC with five.

The Trojans having multiple former players in the Super Bowl is a testament to its reputation as one of college football’s best programs and its ability to develop talented players to succeed at the NFL level.

