Lincoln Riley Believes USC Trojans ‘Checking Every Box’ Ahead of 2025

The USC Trojans are constructing a state-of-the-art football facility that signals a new era for the program under coach Lincoln Riley. With 160,000 square feet dedicated to elite player development, recruiting, and recovery.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are building more than just a football facility. Inside the walls of a rapidly rising 160,000-square-foot complex, a new era of USC football is taking shape, one built on player development and national recruiting power.

As the state-of-the-art building takes form just across the street from campus, USC coach Lincoln Riley is convinced the Trojans are approaching a critical turning point.

“We’ve tried to stay focused on us and what we have here,” Riley told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Our goal here was to be able to piece this together to be able to check every single box.”

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a recent report by Wiltfong, Riley and members of USC’s football staff opened up about the program’s growth. From the construction site to the recruiting war room, USC’s momentum isn’t just a marketing pitch. It’s visible and, according to Riley, measurable.

“I think there’s been a lot of work done here in the first three years to get this place ready to be great again,” Riley said. “I think USC forever and ever has had some really unique advantages in the college football landscape... and those advantages can shine again.”

USC Trojans
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) catches a pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The new building is only part of the story. USC has overhauled its front office, lured away top recruiting minds from rival programs, and built the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country. The additions of general manager Chad Bowden, director of recruiting strategy Weston Zernechel, and director of player personnel Max Stienecker have helped USC make up ground in areas where it previously lagged.

Riley’s focus has extended beyond just recruiting rankings. He made clear this offseason that toughness along the line of scrimmage would be a defining piece of the Trojans' Big Ten identity. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn returns for a second season after USC shaved 10 points off its scoring defense in 2024. Riley also brought in strength coach Trumain Carroll from Kansas State to raise the team’s physical floor.

Trojans
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There are still a lot of important factors that are important to these players and their families,” Riley said. “I would chalk it up to the momentum and support and belief in what we’re doing.”

That belief is producing results. The Trojans have already landed blue-chip commitments from tight end Mark Bowman, cornerback Elbert Hill, and offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe. They’re also in strong position for wide receiver Boobie Feaster and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay as the 2026 class nears completion.

According to On3's rankings, a number of programs are on the Trojans' heels for the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026. The Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies round out the top four teams. Can USC hold onto to the best class in the country?

NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

