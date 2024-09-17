What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
Michigan Woverines coach Sherrone Moore has a quarterback controversy on his hands, benching senior quarterback Davis Warren after the first three games of the season. As the Wolverines prepare to face the USC Trojans, Moore announced that junior quarterback Alex Orji will get the start to open Big Ten conference play.
With Warren as the starting quarterback, Michigan is 2-1 with a 31-12 loss to No. 1 Texas at home. The Wolverines beat Arkansas State by 10 points in week three, but Warren threw three interceptions in the winning effort.
Heading into a week four matchup against an improved Trojans defense, Moore made the change from Warren to Orji.
“[Orji’s] had a great couple of weeks in practice,” said Moore in his weekly press conference. “So has Davis, but obviously you got to perform in the game. Excited to see what Alex is going to do. He’s been in here studying his tail off the past couple of days like he always is, but you can see it ramped up even more.”
Moore expressed the importance of protecting the football, and Warren’s three turnovers played a major role in the decision. The Wolverines named Warren the starting quarterback in the final week of fall camp after a competition that lasted throughout the spring and summer as well.
Regardless of the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor, USC coach Lincoln Riley is not overlooking this Wolverines team.
“They have NFL personnel on both sides of the ball, all over the place. Really good coaching staff, crazy experience. I mean, this is a great team that will be a big challenge.”
Through the Trojans’ first two games, linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold both have an interception. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has revamped the entire defense in his first year at USC, and his unit pitched the Trojans’ first shutout since 2011 against UCLA.
In the first week of the 2024 season, USC held No. 16 LSU to 20 points in a ranked matchup. The Trojans have an opportunity to pick up a second ranked win over Michigan in week four should the defense continue to keep opposing offenses in check.
With Michigan’s quarterback change, Lynn and the USC defense will have to prepare for a dual-threat quarterback combined with an impressive rushing attack from the Wolverines. However, Moore relayed his confidence in Orji despite concerns over the quarterbacks arm talent and accuracy.
“I think they’ll find out real quick that he can throw the football. People have their opinions on him, but he definitely can throw. He’ll make some big throws this game,” Moore said in an interview with sports anchor Brad Galli.
Orji looks to have success throwing the ball against an improved Trojans secondary, but Michigan is known to rely on the run whenever necessary. In preparation for the matchup, Riley revealed some of his scouting of the Wolverines.
“Obviously, we know they’re looking at a quarterback change here,” said Riley. "Defensively, certainly got to be ready for all things there, but we know the player and athlete that Orji is. I remember him coming out of high school, so we have a lot of respect for him and the weapons that they have around him. They’re ability to run the ball, they ran it really well last week.”
The Trojans defense will look to build off the early success, facing a strong rushing attack from the Wolverines. Riley and the USC coaches seem aware of the threat that Orji poses and the importance of keeping the quarterback contained.
USC will face Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
