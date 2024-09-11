USC Trojans Coach D’Anton Lynn Explains Why Safety Akili Arnold Wears the Green Dot
A new rule added to college football in 2024 was the in-helmet communication between coaches and players. One player on offense and one on defense is designated with the green dot. Communication between the coach and player shuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock or at the snap of the ball, whichever comes first. The same rules that apply in the NFL.
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has designated safety Akili Arnold to have the headset in his helmet, a role that more often than not is assigned to the middle linebacker. Lynn explained why Arnold is the one wearing the green dot.
“The biggest effect, I think it helps with tempo when offenses are trying to go fast,” Lynn said. "Obviously, we still signal from the side, sometimes the DBs can be so far away from the play, so we actually put it on a safety. So now we can tell him the call, now he can direct everyone on the backend, the mike linebacker can get the signal, and he can control the front.”
Arnold transferred to USC from Oregon State with his brother, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold in December 2023 after coach Lincoln Riley traveled up to Corvallis for an in-house visit.
“It was kind of cool to have the head coach of USC to be in Corvallis,” Arnold said. “It was him talking to us for hours, he kind of enlightened us on how he saw the year going if we were to go there and how the culture is going to be good. He thinks me and Easton can be leaders and help him build that standard and culture around here.”
Arnold has been a vital piece of the Trojans new look defense in 2024. He played all 64 defensive snaps in the season opener vs. LSU, registering five tackles. Arnold had two tackles and half a sack in 36 snaps vs. Utah State. As the signal-caller on defense his impact goes beyond the stat sheet.
The redshirt senior has provided leadership and experience to a defense that was in desperate need of a change. The 20 points USC has surrendered the first two weeks are the fewest since 2015.
Next up, USC's highly anticipated Big Ten opener at Michigan. The No. 11 Trojans will travel to Ann Arbor on September 21st and face the No. 17 Wolverines at 12:30 P.T. on CBS.
If the Trojans can muscle a win at Michigan on the road to move to 3-0 on the season, consider the college football world on notice. The Trojans have another great opportunity to prove they are a contender to win the Big Ten and compete in the College Football Playoff.
