How Has USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Transformed Team's Identity?
USC Trojans coach D’Anton Lynn has rejuvenated the defense immediately after a disastrous 2023 campaign, where they ranked at the bottom of the country in almost every major statistical category. Lynn has preached a message that is simple yet effective.
"That's one of coach Lynn's biggest messages as well as the whole defensive staff, 'Don't give anybody anything,'" said defensive end Jamil Muhammad. "Whatever they get, that has to be them earning it. That's why I give all of the props to LSU or Utah State because whatever they got, they had to earn it. That's just our goal."
The message has been received loud and clear. There have been vast improvements in terms of tackling, physicality and discipline. Through two games, the Trojans defense has only been penalized once. They have been able to limit the explosive play. In 2023 USC gave up 71 plays of 20 or more yards, but they have only allowed four so far through two games.
After holding LSU to 20 points in the season opener, the lowest opposing point total in almost a full calendar year, USC pitched its first shutout since 2011 in a win over Utah State.
The Trojans leaned heavily in the transfer portal to find players that would transform its defense. They brought in safety Akili Arnold and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold from Oregon State, cornerback Greedy Vance from Florida State, defensive tackle Gavin Meyer from Wyoming. Lynn also brought safety Kamari Ramsey and cornerback John Humphrey from UCLA with him. Returning players like linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive end Anthony Lucas have also flourished in Lynn's scheme.
"To be on this defense is a blessing, man,” Masceranas-Arnold said. “It's definitely the most fun l've had playing football in a very long time."
Mascarenas-Arnold has become not only a leader on defense but also in the locker room. Lincoln Riley decided they would not have season-long team captains this year but rather pick game captains each week. Mascarenas-Arnold has been one of two players, along with quarterback Miller Moss to be named a captain for each of the Trojans first two games.
"He’s very steady,” Riley said. I think he did a good job coming in and getting to know the guys and trying to win the respect of guys in the locker room. But also had a good, aggressiveness about him early on, to be a part of the changes that we wanted to make and really embraced it. It’s his last run, and he’s a guy who’s kind of leaving it all out there, not just as a player, but as a leader as well. You respect him. He’s a consistent guy, a high energy guy. Football is really, really important to him. This team, this defense is really, really important to him. And that doesn’t every really waver.
“One of the best characteristics you can have as a leader is being steady, and not being one person one day and different the next,” Riley continued. “People know exactly what they can expect out of you. I think this team has a confidence of what he’s going to be every single day."
Safeties Arnold and Ramsey have been essential pieces. Lynn revealed Arnold has been wearing the green dot, the in-helmet communication on defense and Ramsey helped implement his defensive scheme. Lynn spoke about the importance of Ramsey getting the rest of the defense up to speed in the spring.
“He has great instincts,” said Lynn. There’s a difference between smart people and smart football players, he’s a guy that just understands the game. There are certain things he does that you don’t have to coach, and having him be his second year in the scheme, I feel like he helped accelerate the backend in the spring and by the time we were in camp in August we were able to install some stuff that I wasn’t able to this past year just because he helped speed up that process.”
USC will face its first Big Ten challenge when they return to action next Saturday, September 21 vs. the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
