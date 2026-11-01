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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 9 As Selection Committee Prepares for First Rankings

Another weekend of chaos leaves a lot of questions around which teams will be included in the initial bracket from the committee on Tuesday.
Bryan Fischer|
Georgia running back Nate Frazier runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Florida. Sports Illustrated projects the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Florida. Sports Illustrated projects the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia BulldogsIndiana HoosiersNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesUtah UtesLSU TigersUCLA BruinsBYU CougarsKentucky WildcatsOhio State BuckeyesWake Forest Demon DeaconsUTSA Roadrunners

The last weekend in the sport before the College Football Playoff rankings commence was certainly not straightforward. Week 9 results further clouded the postseason outlook. Teams expected to be locks for the CFP are now anything but, and the programs supposedly safe in reaching bowl eligibility are looking much less certain after inexplicable losses.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 10, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia ascended to the top spot as the safe pick to win the SEC. Indiana continues to get lucky as it keeps up its title defense. LSU and Wake Forest are doing just enough to remain in the picture. 

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including a BCS championship rematch nobody will be happy about in the Gasparilla Bowl, a compelling Mayo Bowl between two coaches who expected to be much further along this season, a CFP rematch in the Alamo Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech and a compelling meeting of dual-threat QBs in Las Vegas that’s bound to produce a shootout.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 9

  1. Georgia
  2. Indiana
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Miami
  5. Utah
  6. LSU
  7. UCLA
  8. BYU
  9. Kentucky
  10. Ohio State
  11. Wake Forest
  12. UTSA

First Round

  • No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Utah
  • No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 LSU
  • No. 10 Ohio State at No. 7 UCLA
  • No. 9 Kentucky at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Utah
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 UCLA
  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 6 LSU
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 BYU

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 LSU
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 9

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Middle Tennessee State vs. Eastern Michigan

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

USF vs. Jacksonville State

San Juan Bowl

Dec. 16

Boston College vs. Appalachian State

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. Georgia State

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

UAB vs. UMass

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Toledo vs. Texas State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

James Madison vs. UCF

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Cincinnati vs. Arizona State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Army vs. New Mexico

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Baylor

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

UNLV vs. Louisiana

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Air Force vs. Boise State

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Duke vs. Wisconsin

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina vs. Penn State

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

South Alabama vs. Delaware

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

West Virginia vs. Nebraska

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia vs. North Texas

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Clemson vs. USC

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Auburn vs. Northwestern

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Virginia Tech vs. Houston

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Louisville vs. Alabama

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Minnesota vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

SMU vs. Washington

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. South Carolina

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Iowa vs. Mississippi

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Illinois vs. Fresno State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Iowa State vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Jan. 2

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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