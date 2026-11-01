College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 9 As Selection Committee Prepares for First Rankings
The last weekend in the sport before the College Football Playoff rankings commence was certainly not straightforward. Week 9 results further clouded the postseason outlook. Teams expected to be locks for the CFP are now anything but, and the programs supposedly safe in reaching bowl eligibility are looking much less certain after inexplicable losses.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 10, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia ascended to the top spot as the safe pick to win the SEC. Indiana continues to get lucky as it keeps up its title defense. LSU and Wake Forest are doing just enough to remain in the picture.
Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including a BCS championship rematch nobody will be happy about in the Gasparilla Bowl, a compelling Mayo Bowl between two coaches who expected to be much further along this season, a CFP rematch in the Alamo Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech and a compelling meeting of dual-threat QBs in Las Vegas that’s bound to produce a shootout.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 9
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Utah
- LSU
- UCLA
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Wake Forest
- UTSA
First Round
- No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Utah
- No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 LSU
- No. 10 Ohio State at No. 7 UCLA
- No. 9 Kentucky at No. 8 BYU
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Utah
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 UCLA
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 6 LSU
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 BYU
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 LSU
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Bowl Projections After Week 9
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Middle Tennessee State vs. Eastern Michigan
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
USF vs. Jacksonville State
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Boston College vs. Appalachian State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. Georgia State
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Florida State vs. Oklahoma
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
UAB vs. UMass
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Toledo vs. Texas State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
James Madison vs. UCF
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Cincinnati vs. Arizona State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Army vs. New Mexico
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Tulsa vs. Arkansas State
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Baylor
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
UNLV vs. Louisiana
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Air Force vs. Boise State
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Duke vs. Wisconsin
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. Penn State
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
South Alabama vs. Delaware
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
West Virginia vs. Nebraska
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia vs. North Texas
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Clemson vs. USC
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Auburn vs. Northwestern
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Virginia Tech vs. Houston
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Louisville vs. Alabama
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Minnesota vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
SMU vs. Washington
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. South Carolina
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Oklahoma State vs. Texas
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Iowa vs. Mississippi
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Illinois vs. Fresno State
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Iowa State vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer