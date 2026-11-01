College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 9 As Selection Committee Prepares for First Rankings

The last weekend in the sport before the College Football Playoff rankings commence was certainly not straightforward. Week 9 results further clouded the postseason outlook. Teams expected to be locks for the CFP are now anything but, and the programs supposedly safe in reaching bowl eligibility are looking much less certain after inexplicable losses.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 10, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia ascended to the top spot as the safe pick to win the SEC. Indiana continues to get lucky as it keeps up its title defense. LSU and Wake Forest are doing just enough to remain in the picture.

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including a BCS championship rematch nobody will be happy about in the Gasparilla Bowl, a compelling Mayo Bowl between two coaches who expected to be much further along this season, a CFP rematch in the Alamo Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech and a compelling meeting of dual-threat QBs in Las Vegas that’s bound to produce a shootout.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 9

Georgia Indiana Notre Dame Miami Utah LSU UCLA BYU Kentucky Ohio State Wake Forest UTSA

First Round

No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Utah

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 LSU

No. 10 Ohio State at No. 7 UCLA

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Utah

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Utah Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 UCLA

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 UCLA Rose Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 6 LSU

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 6 LSU Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 BYU

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 LSU

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 LSU Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 9

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Middle Tennessee State vs. Eastern Michigan Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 USF vs. Jacksonville State San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Boston College vs. Appalachian State Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. Georgia State Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Florida State vs. Oklahoma Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 UAB vs. UMass Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Ohio vs. Wyoming Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Toledo vs. Texas State Cure Bowl Dec. 22 James Madison vs. UCF Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Cincinnati vs. Arizona State New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Army vs. New Mexico Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Tulsa vs. Arkansas State Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Baylor New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 UNLV vs. Louisiana Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Air Force vs. Boise State Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Duke vs. Wisconsin Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. Penn State 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 South Alabama vs. Delaware Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 West Virginia vs. Nebraska Military Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia vs. North Texas Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Clemson vs. USC Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Auburn vs. Northwestern Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Virginia Tech vs. Houston Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Louisville vs. Alabama Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Michigan vs. Missouri ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Minnesota vs. Florida Sun Bowl Dec. 31 SMU vs. Washington Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. South Carolina Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Iowa vs. Mississippi First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Illinois vs. Fresno State Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Iowa State vs. Tennessee Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

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