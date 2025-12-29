Lincoln Riley Makes His Feelings Clear On USC And Notre Dame Break Up

While the No. 16 USC Trojans are focused on finishing the season strong with an Alamo Bowl win over the TCU Horned Frogs, many college football fans are still focused on the latest news that their rivalry series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish failed to be renewed.

The Trojans and Fighting Irish will not play each other through at least the 2026-29 seasons after failing to renew their rivalry. In addition to this season’s rivalry matchup in South Bend, Notre Dame and USC have played nearly every year since 1926, except during World War II and the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During Monday’s Valero Alamo Bowl head coaches' press conference, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the latest decision not to renew the rivalry series and appeared to throw shade at Notre Dame.

What Lincoln Riley Said

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How Notre Dame, USC Failed To Renew Rivalry:

“It’s pretty simple, we both worked for months to try and find a solution. Notre Dame was very vocal about the fact that they would play us anytime, anywhere, and obviously, them not having a conference affiliation gives them an ability to be pretty flexible with their scheduling," said Riley.

“We went back. Jennifer Cohen, our AD, went back to Notre Dame roughly a couple of weeks ago with a scenario and a proposal that would extend the series for the next two years, and we took Notre Dame at their word that they would play us anytime, anywhere. That proposal was rejected,” Riley continued

“Not only was it rejected five minutes after we got the call, it was announced that they had scheduled in another opponent, which I’ll give them credit, that might be the fastest scheduling act in college football history,” said Riley.

Why Notre Dame Didn't Agree To Extend Rivalry:

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

“I know there’s been a lot of back and forth on it, I know college football has changed a lot, but the fact is very clear, and this can only be settled very quickly. Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere, we’d be playing them the next two years and looking ahead after that, and hopefully continuing the series.

“They did not follow through on it, thus we are not playing them the next couple of years. We’re hopeful something can be worked out in the future that’s be fantastic. We at SC would love for the game to continue, and we have no problem following through on our promises in the future,” said Riley.

What Notre Dame, USC Rivalry Impact Has On College Football:

“I think everybody knows how I feel about the game, I’ve said it multiple times that one of my first thoughts when I took the job at USC was getting to be a part of that rivalry, and I have a deep respect for college football, been a part of some really great rivalries, obviously this is right there up at the top," said Riley.

Why Notre Dame, USC Rivalry Breakup Is a Big Loss For College Football

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s rivalry series with Notre Dame is one of many reasons why fans love college football, and the absence of the game is a major loss for the sport. An eventual return of the iconic rivalry in a college football landscape dominated by conference realignment would be great for fans.

As for the Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU, the Trojans look to secure their third straight bowl victory. The kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

