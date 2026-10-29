Lincoln Riley's Latest Affirmation to USC Sparks National Media Buzz

Coach Lincoln Riley placed his hands on the podium, stuck his chest out, and addressed the trending rumor.

Riley may have caught the attention of any colleges attempting to pluck him from the USC Trojans, especially with the West Texas native having his name attached to the Baylor opening.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley declared during his Oct. 27 presser that USC is "where I want to be." This is despite his Trojans facing new unrest following their letdown 24-7 defeat against previously unranked Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Now, one more loss likely eliminates his Trojans from contending for the Big Ten Conference title or even sneaking into the 2026 College Football Playoffs.

Riley informed the reporters inside the Bloom Performance Center that USC is home. However, multiple national personalities think otherwise.

National Media Believes Lincoln Riley's USC Days are Numbered

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple national college football personalities sounded off on Riley's status with USC moving ahead. Andy Staples of On3 rose as one vocal critic following Riley's words about vowing to stay.

"I don’t think it’s a matter of Riley’s desire to be there. It’s a matter of whether he’ll have the option to be there five weeks from now," Staples posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 28.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' team of John Talty, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer also believes tensions are rising in the Land of Troy involving Riley.

"There is not a situation that elicits more intrigue or industry questions than what will happen between Lincoln Riley and USC. The heat was turned up on Riley after the Trojans lost to Oregon a month ago, and the simmer turned into a near-boil with a disastrous 24-7 loss to Wisconsin last week," the insider trio wrote. "Industry sources believe it's increasingly likely the Trojans will have a different head coach in 2027. Of note, USC athletic director Jen Cohen did not hire Riley."

Granted, Riley insists that his relationship with Cohen is "fantastic" despite the new unrest involving the 6-2 Trojans. But NBC Sports radio personality Dan Patrick sees otherwise, saying, “It feels like it’s a foregone conclusion at USC that Lincoln Riley will not be back."

How Lincoln Riley Can Potentially Keep USC Job

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is caught by USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Three of the next four games feature a fierce gauntlet for USC, starting with Halloween evening inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

No. 2 Ohio State surfaces first on Oct. 31. Then there's the second bye week, followed by No. 4 Indiana (Nov. 14). And then, No. 7 UCLA is the final hurdle on Nov. 28 inside the Rose Bowl. The only non-ranked team USC faces is Maryland, which presents the only Big Ten Conference opening so far after firing coach Mike Locksley in-season.

Still, Riley and the Trojans have a fierce gauntlet to scale. And those three contests against ranked foes can certainly determine whether Riley can stay put or become one of the nation's top available coaching names should Cohen pivot in a different direction with USC.

USC is already 0-1 against a ranked foe, which came against the previous No. 13 Oregon (the Ducks are no longer ranked as of Oct. 24). So Riley must prove he can lead USC past the trio of top-10 teams left on the schedule. Because national media members believe that his days are numbered, despite painting the verbal picture that USC is home to him.

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