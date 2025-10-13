USC Linebacker Had Revenge Game Vs. Michigan After Wolverines Snub
For USC linebacker Jadyn Walker, Saturday night wasn’t just another game — it was personal.
The redshirt freshman from Portage, Michigan, returned to the field for the first time in nearly a month and made his presence felt in a 31–13 win over Michigan.
After missing time with an undisclosed injury since the Purdue game in mid-September, Walker came back healthy, focused, and fueled by one specific memory — Michigan never offered him.
“I had a chip on my shoulder all week,” Walker said postgame. “These guys didn’t offer me, so I was going to go out there and show them why they should have.”
That motivation translated to one of the best performances of his young career.
Walker notched a season-high four solo tackles, pushing his total to 11 on the year, while helping anchor a defense that produced three sacks, two interceptions, and held the Wolverines to just 109 rushing yards — their lowest total of the season.
From Overlooked to Overdelivering
Walker’s path to USC was anything but straightforward.
Coming out of Portage Northern High School, he was ranked as a three-star prospect, listed as the No. 16 player in Michigan (ESPN) and among the Top 100 linebackers nationally by both 247Sports and On3.
Despite his range, instincts, and physicality, the state’s flagship program — Michigan — never came calling.
He initially committed to Toledo, then flipped to Michigan State after receiving a late offer. But when the Spartans’ coaching staff was dismissed, Walker hit pause on signing early.
After that, his heart remained close to the Big Ten — but his future led him across the country.
Lincoln Riley personally recruited him to Los Angeles during a December visit, and by February, Walker officially signed with USC.
What began as a Midwest recruiting journey ended with a move to one of college football’s biggest stages.
Fast forward a year, and Walker has become a key rotational defender in a rapidly improving linebacker room, contributing both on defense and special teams.
Back and Better Than Ever
The Michigan game marked Walker’s first appearance since Week 3 vs. Purdue, where he played 14 snaps and logged two tackles, including one for loss, before suffering an injury that sidelined him for several weeks.
USC never listed him on its official injury report, but his absence was noticeable in a defense searching for consistency.
His return helped the Trojans reclaim their defensive identity.
Alongside veteran linebacker Eric Gentry, Walker brought renewed energy and toughness to a front seven that dominated the line of scrimmage.
“We were out there stopping the run, so we made them kind of one-dimensional,” Walker said. “We showed up. We showed that all week in practice — it all paid off Saturday.”
For a player once overlooked in his home state, this was a night of validation.
The Trojans’ win didn’t just push them further up the standings — it showcased a young linebacker who turned rejection into fuel, and motivation into production.
USC’s defense needed a tone-setter. Against Michigan, Jadyn Walker became one.