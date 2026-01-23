Lincoln Riley Reacts to Hiring of Gary Patterson as USC's Next Defensive Coordinator

USC has officially hired former TCU coach Gary Patterson as its next defensive coordinator, the school announced on Friday.

Patterson is a decorated collegiate coach. He was recently named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class. Patterson was the head coach at TCU for 21 seasons from 2000-2021, where he finished with a 181-79 record, highlighted by an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 and a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prior to becoming the Horned Frogs head coach, Patterson was the defensive coordinator for three seasons. And he remained the defensive play caller when became the head coach.

“As a Hall of Fame coach, who is one of the game’s most highly regarded defensive minds, he brings a wealth of success and experience to our program. His impact will be immediate, elevating our defense and strengthening the culture we’ve built,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley in a statement.

Riley is very familiar with Patterson, having previously served as the Oklahoma coach from 2017-2021 and now the two are together in Los Angeles.

Patterson replaces former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left to take the same position at his alma mater, Penn State, in December. Patterson becomes the third defensive coordinator of the Riley era. Both Lynn and Alex Grinch lasted two seasons in Los Angeles.

Sep 4, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and his team before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Duquesne Dukes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 65-year-old Patterson specialized in the 4-2-5 defense and matches the personnel USC has on its roster. During his time in Fort Worth, Patterson had five of his TCU defenses finish No. 1 nationally in total defense.

Patterson has not had a coaching title since leaving TCU in 2021. He served as the special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas in 2022. Patterson was away from the game in 2023 and then served as a senior level strategic consultant for Baylor in 2024 and then took another year off in 2025.

Defensive Staff Changes

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC wanted to keep its defensive staff largely intact, which might have crossed some names off the list.

It was announced that secondary coach Doug Belk, who came over with Lynn in 2024, will not be returning next season. Belk came over with Lynn in 2024. He was primarily the safeties coach, with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed joining the staff last January.

The Trojans hired former Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to coach special teams but also become their new linebackers coach. USC hired Rob Ryan as the linebackers coach last season, and he will move to an analyst role.

Ekeler was at Nebraska for one season. Before that, he was the special teams and outside linebackers coach at Tennessee from 2021-2024. He returns to Southern Cal, where he was the linebackers coach in 2013.

At the moment Belk's departure and the addition of Ekeler are the only staff changes but there could be more changes in the future.

