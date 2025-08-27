All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Opens Up On His Relationship With USC Trojans GM Chad Bowden

After a declining three years at the helm, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is looking to right the ship. Newly hired general manager Chad Bowden has been integral to the Trojan offseason development. Coach Riley speaks on Bowden and their relationship.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley began his USC coaching tenure on a high, leading the Trojans to a double-digit win total, an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game, a Heisman Trophy winner, and having the team within a game of reaching the College Football Playoff. It couldn’t have been a much better start from where the program was prior to his arrival.

Since then, the Trojans are 15-11 and have an even record in conference play at 9-9.

Something had to change and fast: Enter new Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden who has quickly risen as one of the most prominent front-office members in intercollegiate athletics. Bowden left his position as GM at Notre Dame after helping them build a roster that made the 2025 National Championship game to join Riley at USC.

Earlier this offseason in an interview with TrojansLive, Bowden said he felt like this job was the opportunity he’s been waiting for his entire life. Beyond any strategy or sales pitch, the excitement and passion for USC is the biggest public-facing difference since Bowden’s arrival. That and the fact that the Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country. 

"We've worked really well together," Riley said. "You mentioned the outside-the-box thinking, That's one of the things that we found common ground on pretty quickly. It's something we both take pride in and both appreciate and try to be good at. It's been great to work with him. It's great having somebody there that's constantly thinking of things that we're doing. 'How can we make it better in any way?'"

The expectations around the program are always going to be high, and they should be, but Bowden isn’t running away from that; he’s running headfirst into it. Bowden taking on the many hats a GM wears has allowed Riley to be freed in a sense and focus on coaching more than the CEO role of running every part of the operational side of the program as well. For a schematic wizard like Riley, that freedom is increasingly invaluable in this age. 

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Lincoln Riley Sounds Off On Bowden

"Sometimes it's really small details. Sometimes the conversations are very big picture, but it's gone well. In a lot of ways, it doesn't really feel like it's only been eight months." Riley said. "I feel like we're in sync a lot and able to communicate. It's great having people that come from different backgrounds, that have experienced different things, because you get a snapshot into that, and it makes you look at all the things that we've done and 'Where can we do it better?’

"We've obviously spent a lot of time talking about the financial piece of how that's going to work," Riley said. "So most days either he or I have got some type of crazy idea that's either genius or maybe one of the dumbest things ever suggested. Typically, you're trying to sort through which one it is. That's how most good ideas start."

"My confidence that when I'm holed up in the room working on a game plan or a practice plan or this and that, that the other parts of the program are moving at the level that we would expect is as high as it's ever been," Riley said in closing.  

That last quote is arguably the most important piece of the puzzle for the Trojans. The ability for Riley to focus on the details of the game instead of worrying about an administrative phone call or budgeting NIL could be the difference in winning and losing ball games. The trust and belief Riley and Bowden have in each other is evident. 

On Aug. 30 in USC's season opener, the college football world will get to see the beginning of a new era of Trojan football, the one built by both Lincoln Riley and Chad Bowden. 

