USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Earns Major 2026 NFL Draft Projection
With the USC Trojans’ 2025 college football season just days away, predictive 2026 NFL Draft rankings are starting to take shape. After using game film from the previous season, talking to coaches and scouts, and ultimately seeing if the player has any major changes to their body composition, preseason rankings are formulated to monitor as a baseline throughout the season.
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon, who led the Trojans in receptions last season, is expected to have a major season for coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava, and the Trojans' offense as a whole.
NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently released his Top-50 prospects headed into the 2025 season, and the star Trojans pass catcher was ranked 36th overall and the No. 2-ranked wide receiver in the class.
“Lemon separated himself as the Trojans' most consistent weapon in 2024 (team-leading 52 catches for 764 yards). Working primarily out of the slot, Lemon has benefitted from a lot of quick hitters and open zones, but he's also routinely created space for himself, showing off athleticism and hands down the field,” Bruglar said.
“Because of some of his size and strength limitations, Lemon doesn't have as high an NFL ceiling as others on this list. However, his quickness, technique and overall instincts at the position raise his floor. His understanding of how to beat coverage separates him from other pass catchers who might have better tools but lack Lemon's nuance,” Brugler added.
Lemon’s physical ability will be looked upon to be a consistent, reliable fixture on the offense this season. While another potential first-round talent in wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and various other talents on the Trojans' offense will also receive a good portion of the target share this season, they all serve different roles and functions within Riley’s offensive scheme. Lemon is also a monster of a return man.
While the ultimate goal of the Trojan team is to win games and eventually championships, the individual success of players like Lemon will be a driving force as to those goals becoming a reality. Production and selflessness don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but in this case, they do. Lemon will have to sacrifice in some areas, but ultimately, the success of others will make his job easier.
The Trojans kick off the 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The expectations for the Trojans this season may be relatively tame, but the players and coaches both expect to be a team competing for meaningful postseason football. Lemon's on-field play can not only help the Trojans reach the playoffs for the first time in program history, but it can also land him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.