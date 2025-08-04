Chicago Bears Coaches, Teammates Detail Caleb Williams' Development
Former USC Trojan Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is well into his second training camp with the Chicago Bears after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While this is his second season in the NFL, it’s fair to say his current situation resembles that of a rookie quarterback all over again.
Why? Williams is already on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator after Ben Johnson and Declan Doyle were hired for those respective positions. Williams has hit the ground running in preparation, and the word to describe his offseason and training camp so far would be growth. Williams hasn’t been perfect, but he’s improving, and that’s the most important part of training camp.
Earlier in the offseason, Johnson praised Williams for the growth that he's shown. What else have the Bears said about the former Trojan?
Inside The Building:
"[Williams] is doing a better job of understanding the situation, what's going on," said offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. "We're trying to get into range so that we have another shot at the end of the game. They're playing like sideline defense. He did a good job of hanging in on the read. He was able to throw the dagger in there behind that defender. We were able to get down and get into a position where we give ourselves a chance to win the game."
"That's what you watched at USC," Doyle said. "His ability to evade. The arm talent. Things like that. We're in a situation there, late in the game that we're simulating, that he's able to evade the rush, he finds his way outside to the right and finds Cole Kmet in the back right corner…I think it shows his competitiveness. The best thing he does is the unscripted stuff, the two-minute stuff where he's able to go out and really play and show the competitiveness that makes him who he is."
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Sees Change in Quarterback Jayden Maiava
MORE: Paul Finebaum Drops Another Harsh Take on USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Which USC Trojans Freshman Will Stand Out Most in Fall Camp?
"The great ones, they want the ball in their hand, and you can tell Caleb wants the ball in his hand in those moments," said backup quarterback Case Keenum. "Two-minute is a drill where you can rely on guts and instincts, your past training, and who's a competitor. There are certain guys when the lights turn on, that switch just flips and he's got that switch where he can turn it on, and I can't wait to watch it at Soldier Field and all over the league this year."
When the people in the building who have been around the league for over a decade in some instances, speak that highly of Williams’s desire and hunger to get better, it speaks volumes to the type of work he’s putting in daily. The growth in all aspects is impressive, but the mindset to want to be the player everyone looks to in the critical moments is what separates the talented players from the leaders.
The season is sure to have its ups and downs, like always, but when the going gets tough, these days of grinding through training camp and learning from the tribulations will carry Williams and subsequently, the Bears through any situation they may face.