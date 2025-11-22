Lincoln Riley Reveals Biggest Challenges During USC Coaching Tenure
The No. 15 USC Trojans will face off against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon in a game with major College Football Playoff implications at Autzen Stadium. Since taking over as the Trojans' coach in 2022, coach Lincoln Riley has experienced numerous highs and lows, including adjusting to the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten last season.
Riley has a 34-16 overall record in his four seasons as coach for USC and was asked about what he's learned in his time with the Trojans during an interview with Jen Lada on ESPN's College GameDay
"It's tested my patience, but I also think with that, it's given us more resolve, more confidence that we are doing the right thing, and we just have to stay the course. We've had to stick to our guns even when things weren't going perfect, and I think that's when you find out you really believe in something," said Riley.
When coaching at USC, one of the top programs in college football, pressure has always been on Riley to lead the Trojans to championships and compete at the highest level. A win over Oregon and earning a spot in the playoff would be a major success for USC this season.
A loss to Oregon and failing to make the playoff, however, would likely create significant disappointment among USC's fan base. Riley also spoke about the pressure of coaching a top program like USC.
"The pressure I feel is just to do my part for the team, I know those things exist, but to me the team is so much more important and letting down the team by not doing my job at a high level is the thing that scares me the most. I've always had a fear of that, I don't like letting people down," said Riley.
After a frustrating last two seasons with the Trojans, Riley has done an excellent job this year at leading the Trojans to be among the top teams in the Big Ten and back to competing for a spot on a championship stage.
Much of the success this season can be attributed to the talented USC offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and its two top wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. As the Trojans approach the pivotal Big Ten matchup against Oregon, Riley's message to the Trojans is simple: embrace the opportunity.
"I think just embracing this opportunity, we have a lot of guys that haven't been in some of the games like this yet. When you win some of these clutch games and overcome all the injuries we've had and all that, you get to play in games like this. I want our guys to understand that,"
An upset win over Oregon in Eugene is not only huge for USC's playoff hopes, but it would provide a major boost for the direction Riley is taking the program. The Trojans have struggled to beat ranked opponents on the road under Riley, and for them to overcome that on Saturday would be a major milestone.
The Trojans enter Saturday's game as 10.5-point underdogs, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Oregon has won three straight games against USC dating back to 2019. The two teams last met in Eugene in 2023, where the Ducks won 36-27.
