Three Most Underrated Players on the USC Trojans Offense

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava headlines the returning players for the Trojans offense. His new go-to target Tanook Hines proved to be a budding star at the receiver position the second half of the season.

Left tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa are two-year starters on the offensive line. Right tackle Justin Tauanuu and Tobias Raymond started every game this past season. And Southern Cal return it’s two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller. But who are some underrated players on the Trojans offense.

Zacharyus Williams, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zacharyus Williams has almost become the forgotten man in the Trojans receiver room. The Southern California native transferred from Utah to USC last spring and was a key member of the rotation to start the season.

However, a significant upper body injury he suffered late in the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern kept him out for the next two and half months of the season. He returned late in the year against Oregon on Nov. 22 and saw action over the three games but did not record any stats.

Williams finished the season with just three receptions for 80 yards. The good news is Williams was able to redshirt this season and will have the opportunity to go through spring practice this year, something he didn't have a year ago.

The sophomore receiver offers position versatility; he can lineup inside or outside. Williams has good size at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. The Trojans staff clearly think highly of him, otherwise they wouldn't have re-signed him.

With the departure of USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, USC made some major moves to its receiver room. They signed NC State transfer Terrell Anderson in the portal and six receivers in the 2026 cycle. It’ll be an intense competition, but there’s no reason Williams, a third-year player, shouldn’t find a role in the fall.

Kilian O’Connor, Center

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A former walk-on, Kilian O’Connor was put on scholarship last January. And then in fall camp, he beat out Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed, who was a two-year starter for the Orange, before the Trojans signed in during the winter transfer portal window a year ago.

The two essentially ended up sharing starting duties as O’Connor suffered a pair of lower body injuries that kept him out an extended period of time. The first came on Sept. 27 against Illinois and he did not return until early November. And the second came against Oregon and ended his season.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product has seen action in 24 games over the past four seasons. O’Connor's best quality is his intelligence. He's experienced, something the Trojans have across the offensive line.

O'Connor is part of a USC offensive line that returns all five starters from last season. However, he will receive some tough competition from four-star freshman Breck Kolojay.

Nela Tupou, Tight End

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lake McRee and Walker Lyons are gone but the Trojans tight end room has become very crowded after a busy offseason.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is one of the crown jewels of the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class and he will have a significant role from day one. USC also signed four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end, and added former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the transfer portal, who has played in 16 games for the Badgers over the last two seasons with six starts.

Last season, Nela Tupou moved up the depth chart during his freshman campaign. By the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA, the Folsom (Calif.) product served as the No. 3 tight end behind McRee and Lyons.

And with McRee opting out of the bowl game and Lyons in the portal, Tupou played the most snaps at the position against TCU. It speaks to what the coaches think of him but also his development over the course of his freshman year. It’ll be a battle to get on the field in 2026, but Tupou is someone that shouldn’t be counted out.

