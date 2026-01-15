Inside Husan Longstreet’s Relationship With LSU and Coach Lane Kiffin

Former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet officially signed with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday via the transfer portal.

The former five-star recruit was in Baton Rouge this past weekend and he joins a brand-new quarterback room for the Tigers that also added Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt and Elon transfer Landen Clark over the past few days.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest factor in Longstreet’s decision to leave Southern Cal was the disconnect between him and the coaching staff about the reality of the quarterback situation next season and lack of clarity in what the future held for the freshman signal-caller at USC. The NIL discourse wasn't about Longstreet wanting more money.

It was about the money not reflecting what Longstreet being told versus what the actions reflected. Per sources, Maiava is making double what Longstreet is, despite the staff saying its an open competition. Longstreet's camp doesn't believe that is the case.

The two sides met twice after the bowl game. Once when Longstreet’s older brother, Kevin, a redshirt sophomore cornerback, was still on the team. And then again after Kevin entered the portal this month.

Kevin was part of package deal with the Trojans. He transferred from Louisville to Texas A&M after Longstreet committed to the Aggies in April 2024 and then to USC in December 2024, after Longstreet flipped to the Trojans. The two brothers were always going to play together in Longstreet’s freshman season.

Longstreet and his dad had two separate conversations with USC, one that involved Kevin being at USC and another one that didn’t. And at the end of the day, the two sides never saw eye-to-eye at the end of both conversations, with Longstreet’s side not comfortable remaining in Los Angeles, a source told USC Trojans On SI.

And while it wasn’t a major factor in his decision, there was a little concern about the future of USC coach Lincoln Riley, who is about to enter a pressure packed fifth season in Los Angeles, the source told USC Trojans On SI.

Longstreet did not enter the portal because he wanted to play immediately in 2026. He doesn’t have an issue being the No. 2 quarterback as a redshirt freshman, he wants to be the No. 2 for a staff that he trusts.

Husan Longstreet’s Relationship with Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Longstreet’s family is originally from Louisiana but relocated to Texas after Hurricane Katrina. They moved out to Inglewood when Longstreet was 10 years old and the former USC signal-caller had a strong desire to return to the south.

He was committed to Texas A&M for seven months, before flipping his pledge to USC in the weeks leading up to the early signing period in December 2024. Auburn was another school in the picture during his recruitment.

LSU was always going to be the destination for Longstreet in the portal. Miami made a late push, trying to get him on campus this week but Longstreet told them no, sources said. Oregon was also in contact with the former five-star recruit.

Longstreet had built a relationship with the Ole Miss offensive staff, who are now at LSU, during his high school recruitment and that carried over. Everything started with LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr, who was the one behind the scenes making everything happen.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kiffin’s son, Knox, a 2028 recruit who regularly comes out to Southern California, and Longstreet have trained with the same quarterback coach, Johnathan Reyes, the past couple of years in the offseason. Knox was just back out west a couple of weeks ago.

Longstreet will have four years of eligibility. He returns to the state where he was family roots and goes from one offensive minded coach in Riley to Kiffin.

Leavitt, a two-year starter with the Sun Devils, which included leading them to the College Football Playoff in 2024, is expected to be the starter in the fall for LSU. The Tigers staff was upfront with Longstreet about their pursuit of Leavitt when he was on his visit over the weekend. LSU went into detail about their plan for Longstreet over the next couple of seasons and it reflects in his NIL contract, a source told me.

It also includes Longstreet getting extended reps in the spring with Leavitt still recovering from foot surgery.

