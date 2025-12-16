Lincoln Riley Reveals Most Valuable Part of Playing TCU in Alamo Bowl

The No. 16 USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, and one of the most challenging aspects of the bowl game is managing the roster.

Between players announcing their intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal or opting out of the game to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Trojans have to put a team on the field that can compete.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While speaking to the media ahead of the bowl game, USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed which players would be taking the field for the Trojans against the Horned Frogs.

“We’re gonna play this game without quite a few guys that played during the season for us, and so, yeah, there’s gonna be guys all over the place, right, that are gonna have some opportunities. All sides of the ball, all position groups, really,” Riley said. “Maybe it’s some of the guys that you saw just a little bit in the seasons, and I think in some instances there’ll be some guys that get some burn in this game that maybe haven’t played at all or very, very little.”

“I mean, honestly, the games, the bowl game is great, and they’re great experiences. If you said, though, what’s the most valuable part of all of this, it’s days like this. Where we’re just pouring reps into all of these guys,” Riley continued. “The energy’s just different because all these guys kind of feel like it’s their time.”

With the work that the athletes are putting in, USC fans can expect some players they have not seen much from, if any, to look for a breakout performance in the Alamo Bowl.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Players Getting The Chance To Develop

Bowl game practices give time for young players and depth pieces to earn valuable practice reps to help them develop while USC's roster undergoes some changes.



The practices will help the players more than just to have a good bowl game. This is their chance to prepare for the 2026 season and beyond. Last year, wide receiver Makai Lemon had a big performance in USC’s bowl game with six catches for 99 yards. Lemon also had a 46-yard kickoff return in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M after the 2024 season.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lemon has since stepped up as USC’s leading receiver this season and could be a first-round draft pick.

“Look at kind of Lem’s performance in the bowl game … I remember when Elijah Paige was really young and kind of got his first experience really in the Holiday Bowl,” Riley said. “I mean, there’s so many through the years. … For the following year, this is great. It’s because so many of these guys are getting that experience that maybe without that they wouldn’t have.”

USC was close to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, but losing against the Oregon Ducks and dropping to three losses kept the Trojans out. USC is still trending in the right direction, and as the team is set to lose some key pieces, getting the younger players on the field will benefit the team as they push for a playoff appearance in 2026.

USC Players To Watch For In The Alamo Bowl

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With younger players likely earning playing time in the Alamo Bowl, there are a couple of Trojans to watch for. One exciting player who could play in their first game is cornerback RJ Sermons.

Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to 2025 class and developed throughout the season. He has been putting in the work, including traveling with the team during road games despite not playing. The bowl game could be the first Sermon’s plays for the Trojans, and it could be a big one for the young cornerback.

Wide receiver Corey Simms could be another player to watch for and could have a significant role in the Alamo Bowl. With wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon opting out, this could be a big opportunity for the freshman wide receiver.

Simms has just one reception this season, but appeared in all 12 games on special teams. He has the chance to step onto the field and prove that he can be a playmaker for the Trojans. With the news of quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signing with USC, he and Simms could earn valuable game reps together to build a connection ahead of the 2026 season.

The USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT.

