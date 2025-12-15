What Braylan Shelby Re-Signing Says About USC Trojans' Culture

The USC Trojans announced defensive end Braylan Shelby has re-signed with the program, and the defensive end explained why he is choosing to return to USC in 2026.

“My story’s unfinished, and what better place to finish writing it here. You know, we’re building something special here. A real true culture, and I’m glad to be back with my boys and being out one more last year,” Shelby said in a video posted by USC's social media team.

In addition to Shelby, USC announced the re-signing of other Trojans like cornerback Marcelles Williams and offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu.

Shelby has been with the program since 2023, appearing in almost every game for the Trojans. Shelby will be returning for his senior season and will be a key player for the program, seeking a College Football Playoff appearance.

While the Trojans' defense had its ups and downs throughout the 2025 regular season, Shelby stepped up for USC. He has racked up 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. His 4.5 sacks are the most on the team, proving to be an impact player for USC.

Shelby’s ability to pressure the quarterback was a big help for the Trojans' defense, making his return to the squad beneficial in 2026. The defensive end has improved each season with USC, and returning for another season could also help Shelby break out and raise his NFL Draft stock for 2027.

Braylan Shelby Highlighting USC’s Culture

One of the most significant aspects of what Shelby said is that he highlighted USC’s culture. In the current landscape of college football, it is common for players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, whether it be for playing time or the chance to earn more money through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals elsewhere.

The Trojans' culture has seemingly helped the team retain elite players, thus building a roster to compete for a CFP appearance. If the Trojans can continue to retain key players, such as Shelby, USC will be set up for success in 2026.

One aspect of having a healthy culture is recruiting. The Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 class, and athletes seek programs with a healthy culture. Seeing players want to return and play for USC will continue to help the Trojans on the recruiting front.

Braylan Shelby’s Return To Help Defense Take A Step Forward

Several young athletes are set to join the program next season, and having a strong veteran presence in the program will help the defense step up next season as well. One of the top signees from the 2026 class is four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

With Shelby returning, Winfield joining, and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart entering his second season, the Trojans could have a dominant defensive line next season filled with elite depth, and the defense can take a big step forward.

The Trojans' defense allowed many explosive plays, and adding pressure up front will be a significant way to help with that issue next season. USC’s offense took off in 2025, and once the defense finds consistency, the Trojans will be a playoff team.

With the team USC is building through recruiting, retaining players, and still with the chance to add through the portal, the Trojans will be a team to watch to compete for a national title in 2026.

The USC Trojans' season is not over, as the team will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. The Trojans could be playing without key players due to opt-outs, and having Shelby and other players re-sign with the program will ensure the team will have strong athletes on the field to lead to a bowl win.

