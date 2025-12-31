Lincoln Riley Shares Honest Assessment of Jayden Maiava Heading Into Offseason

After the USC Trojans' loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media about Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team's future with Maiava leading the offense.

Maiava finished the game with 280 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as he was playing without his top receivers turned NFL draft prospects, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. After the loss, Riley was still optimistic about Maiava and his potential.

Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava's Growth

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, yeah, he's obviously grown a lot, but there's still going to be so much more growth left. Yeah, I'm proud of the progress that he's made, but we know in that room what the standards are both for us as a staff and at this school. So we're going to continue to strive to get there with all the guys in the room. Yeah, I love the room. Really enjoy coaching Jayden. He's gotten a lot better, and we'll be looking forward to make a jump with him," said Riley.

Earlier in December, USC announced that Maiava has re-signed with the school and will be returning in the 2026 season. As one of the more prolific passers in the Big Ten, the Trojans offense figures to have another dominant year.

Notably, USC has yet to announce the re-signing of former five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet, who just spent his freshman year with the Trojans. His plans are unknown, but Maiava's return likely has an impact on Longstreet's decision. The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, and players must enter their names in the portal by Jan. 16.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley on USC's Championship Window

USC lost to TCU in heartbreaking fashion, allowing a walk-off touchdown on third down and 20 in overtime. Despite the loss, Riley expressed his excitement for what the Trojans are currently building as a program. The USC coach made a strong statement about what it means to coach for the Trojans as he embarks on his fifth season in Southern California in 2026.

"You can just tell, you know, when you've been in those programs and been a part of those teams that have done those things, you feel what it's like," Riley said. "This place is doing all the things that you need to do to put yourself in position to go bust that door down and do it. I really believe a window here has opened up that's taken a lot of effort by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people. Four fun, but really challenging years to get it open, and it's open now."

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We all feel that, all of us that are fortunate enough to be able to come back here next year, because it's not our right, coaching or playing. Working at USC is not anybody's right. It's a privilege," Riley continued.