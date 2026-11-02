USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Kickoff Announcement Sets Up Intriguing Showdown

The No. 18 USC Trojans are on their second bye week of the season after upsetting then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State, but USC will have to get back into gear quickly as the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers await.

As one of the biggest Big Ten games of Nov. 14, USC vs. Nebraska's kickoff time has been announced.

USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Kickoff, TV Channel

The kickoff for USC vs. Indiana is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with CBS broadcasting the game.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans avoid an evening kickoff on the road, and USC will not be playing on NBC after appearing on the network in six of the Trojans' first nine games.

Updated betting odds for the contest between the Trojans and the Hoosiers have not been released on major sportsbooks like DraftKings or FanDuel. However, ESPN analytics gives Indiana a 79 percent chance of beating USC at home.

The Hoosiers are also on a bye before hosting the Trojans in week 11, making Indiana the second-straight team that USC will face coming off of a bye. Ohio State had the week off before playing the Trojans on the road, but it did not seem to do the Buckeyes any favors.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Implications

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley picked up his first top-five win while at USC, and it came at a much-needed time. With the win, the Trojans are firmly back in the College Football Playoff picture.

USC contained backup quarterback Luke Fahey and the Ohio State offense to 18 points during a rainy, Halloween night. On the other side of the ball, the Trojans produced plenty of explosives, jumping out to a 14-3 lead and never looking back. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 222 yards and one touchdown while USC's ground game totaled 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) scrambles past USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Ohio State out gained USC through the air and on the ground, picking up 25 first downs compared to the Trojans' 15. The Trojans stood tall in the red zone, though, forcing Ohio State's offense to settle for field goals despite being able to move the ball. The Buckeyes were flagged 11 times for 71 yards, though, as well.

Indiana is one of the least penalized teams in the nation, ranking No. 5 overall with an average of 34.8 penalty yards per game.

With both teams having two weeks to prepare for each other, does either coaching staff have an advantage? USC came out flat after the Trojans' first bye week of the season, scoring 7 points against Wisconsin and losing to the Badgers on the road.

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana has not yet had a bye week this season (the Trojans get two for starting in week 0), and Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover could potentially use the extra time to recover as coach Curt Cignetti revealed that he pulled Hoover from the Minnesota game after the Indiana quarterback got hit.

The Hoosiers beat the Golden Gophers in overtime 23-16, and backup quarterback Grant Wilson finished with 156 passing yards and one touchdown, rushing the ball four times for 26 yards. With Ohio State dealing with quarterback uncertainty after the injury to Julian Sayin, USC may have to prepare for two quarterbacks again before facing Indiana.

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