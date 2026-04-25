Biggest Steal From the USC Trojans' NFL Draft Class

After the conclusion of Day 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans saw two players selected in wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round at No. 20 overall, and Lane was selected in the third round with the No. 80 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

With these two selections, USC has found solid success in this year’s draft, but there is one player who took an unexpected slide and headed into Day 3 still available.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Safety Kamari Ramsey

While he was widely considered a strong candidate to be selected on Day 2, Trojans’ safety Kamari Ramsey still found himself available in the early part of Day 3. Ramsey landed with the Houston Texans with the first pick of the fifth round on Saturday, making him the biggest steal from USC's draft class.

With Ramsey, one of the best traits he provides is his versatility to play multiple spots in almost any secondary. In his time with USC, Ramsey lined up in the slot at nickel corner, at the back end of the defense at deep safety, and he can also function near the line of scrimmage as a box safety.

With his versatility, Ramsey brings great value, especially in the later rounds of the draft, which can help him to find a significant role in a variety of defensive schemes.

In addition to his ability to find favorable matchups in the pass game, Ramsey also brings great physicality that has enabled him to make plays on the ball and consistently make tackles throughout his college career.

Over the course of Ramsey’s collegiate career, he recorded 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. As indicated by his stats, Ramsey was a player in the secondary who experienced constant success and could find himself in a position to be a major contributor in the NFL.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NFL Potential

While Ramsey did slide into the fourth round, his positional versatility and reliable production are two traits that should help him to translate very well into the NFL. As the NFL game continues to evolve, one of the most important considerations is that defenses must adjust to different offensive formations and schemes that use unique personnel groupings.

Having players who can provide great versatility is essential to avoid physical and speed disadvantages across the board. Ramsey’s frame and secondary flexibility provide the opportunity for NFL defensive coordinators to get the matchups they want with the chance to move him all over the field.

When he does match up with the bigger wide receivers and tight ends, Ramsey has shown great physicality and made consistent plays on the ball which is something that could help him find a signifcant role in key passing situations early on in his NFL career.

As he aims to start his NFL career, Ramsey brings the kind of versatility in the secondary that could prove to be very valuable and allow him to become one of the best late NFL Draft steals.

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