Live Updates: USC Trojans Trailing Illinois Fighting Illini at Halftime
The USC Trojans travel to Champaign to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in a top 25 showdown. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
It will the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since they squared off in the 2008 Rose Bowl. USC leads the series 11-2.
“We know we got a big opportunity here coming up this week, another road big 10 game. Those are like gold,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
There has been a big question mark around the availability of junior receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. Riley was vague on the timeline of his return after the Michigan State game last week and had no comment during this week. He took part in warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup and will be a true game-time decision, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Second Quarter
0:02 - Field goal. Ryan Sayeri's 21-yard field goal is GOOD. USC trails 14-10
0:30 - Jayden Maiava to Lake McRee for 24 yards.
0:49 - Illinois turnover. Kaden Feagin fumbles around the goal line and the ball is recovered by USC's Jahkeem Stewart.
1:01 - Timeout Illinois. They will have a 1st and goal on the 2.
1:49 - Luke Altmyer to Hank Beatty for 16 yards on 3rd and 14. First down.
2:00 - Two-minute timeout. Illinois will face a 3rd and 4 on the USC 37.
4:37 - Jayden Maiava's pass on 4th down is broken up. Turnover on downs.
6:25 - Jayden Maiava on the QB sneak on 4th and 1 and picks up the first down.
7:11 - Injury timeout. A couple of Illinois players are down on the field. USC will face a 3rd and 5.
8:22 - Jayden Maiava connects with Walker Lyons for 18 yards on 3rd and 16. First down.
10:32 - Injury timeout. Center Kilian O'Connor is down on the field.
10:49 - TOUCHDOWN Illinois. Hank Beatty on a WR pass hits Luke Altmyer for a 3-yard touchdown to cap off an 11-play, 90-yard drive. Illinois leads 14-7.
12:13 - Illinois timeout. They will face a 2nd and goal from the USC 6.
14:19 - Luke Altmyer to Hank Beatty for 18 yards. Moves into USC territory.
First Quarter
1:22 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Waymond Jordan punches it for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Game tied 7-7.
2:19 - Injury timeout. An Illinois player is down on the field. USC will have a 1st and 10 on the Illinois 11-yard line.
2:55 - Jayden Maiava to Tanook Hines on 3rd down for a 30-yard gain. Moves to Illinois 21-yard line.
5:49 - TOUCHDOWN Illinois. Luke Altmyer takes it himself for a 12-yard touchdown run to cap off a 10-play, 70-yard drive. Illinois leads 10-0.
8:14 - Luke Altmyer to Kaden Feagin for 3 yards moves the chains for Illinois on fourth down. Moves into USC territory.
10:49 - FUMBLE. Waymond Jordan fumbles and the ball is recovered by Illinois' Jaheim Clarke.
12:15 - Waymond Jordan takes the direct snap for a gain of four yards on 4th-and-1. Moves into Illinois territory.
15:00 - Illinois wins the toss and defers. USC will receive the kickoff.
Preview
All eyes will be on the Trojans with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff set to take place at Illinois. This comes a week after USC defeated Michigan State 45-31 at home in an 8:00 p.m. kickoff to improve to 4-0.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been superb this season. The Trojans signal-caller is the only Division I player, FBS or FCS, in the last 30 years to record at least 1,200 passing yards, four rushing touchdowns, a 70.0 completion percentage and zero interceptions through four games.
His top target, receiver Makai Lemon, leads the conference in receiving yards, is tied for first in receptions and tied for second in touchdowns and yards per catch. Freshman Tanook Hines has shown a progression in every game and caught his first career touchdown last week.
Tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons have become a big part of the offense, with 15 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns between the two of them.
The offensive line has kept Maiava upright, only allowing one sack this season. They have paved the way for running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, establishing a well-balanced attack on offense. USC ranks first in the country in yards per play and have totaled more than 500 yards of offense in three games this season.
Defensively, the Trojans can get after the quarterback, they lead the country in sacks. And most of the time they are doing it with just a four man rush.
Defensive end Braylan Shelby leads the way with 3.5, followed by linebacker Eric Gentry with three and defensive end Kameryn Crawford with 2.5.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald bad recorded three interceptions, but the key for the secondary will be eliminating the big play caused by communication issues and letting a receiver run wide-open down the field. Penalties have also been an issue and allowed teams to keep drives alive and remain the game.
Illinois Fighting Illini
The Fighting Illini are coming off an ugly 63-10 loss to Indiana, which dropped them from No. 9 to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.
But that was last week, Saturday is a whole new ball game and they will be in front of their home crowd this week.
But they have had their struggles. Through four games, Illinois has given up 16 sacks and will face their toughest test with the Trojans in town.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but they will need more out of their running game this week to take some of the pressure off. Last week, the Fighting Illini only had two rushing yards, versus 312 from Indiana.
Road Test
Up until their week 3 victory at Purdue, the Trojans had been winless in the Central and Eastern Time Zone since 2012.
This week will be a great opportunity to see if the program has taken a turn and is ready to make some noise in the Big Ten.