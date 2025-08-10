How Player Accountability, Brotherhood is Shaping USC Trojans Roster
There’s no question a 7-6 mark in 2024 was completely unacceptable for a program of the USC Trojans pedigree.
USC coach Lincoln Riley will continue to receive a majority of the criticism and rightfully so, he is the head coach of a blue blood program and the one making $11 million a year. But at the end of the day, the players know it’s on them to provide results on the field.
The word accountability has been used by players constantly throughout the offseason. It all starts from the bond the team has built off the field.
Redshirt senior tight end Lake McRee is one a few players that remains from the Clay Helton era. In his fifth season with the program, McRee has described this year as “the closest team we've ever had” since he arrived in 2021.
“Normally we'll have little groups hanging out here and there, but we'll have whole people to, people's rooftops, the whole team's there and we're eating together,” McRee said. “We're doing a bunch of stuff. A lot of guys are getting into golf and stuff like that. So I think that does nothing but help on the field. When you have your back off the field, it's only going to help on the field."
“I think we trust each other so much off the field that it translates to on the field, and we're holding each other accountable. It's where if we see somebody mess up, even though that's like our boy, we're going to call it out before coach sees it. So I think that's something that feels different this year than it has in the past, and we still have to continue to do it and get better at it, but I think it's something that's really developed," the Trojans tight end continued.
Receiver Room
Juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are not only the top two receivers on the Trojans roster, but the former four-star recruits in the 2023 cycle have both generated first round buzz heading into the fall.
The newly formed golf buddies have been pushing each other to improve every aspect of their game.
"We push each other each day in practice,” Lemon said at Big Ten Media Days. “He gets a rep and I'm like ‘You can do better than that' and even then, he's telling me, 'You can do better than that, you need to clean up your route.’ We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."
Lane had been limited through the first week of fall camp but has still brought the same infectious energy that led to Riley pushing for his star receiver to become a more vocal leader. It's a role that he has embraced
Lane stood at the front of line during routes on air to coach up every single player that was catching players. He would get on players for going through the motions and putting an emphasis on the little details.
Changing Mindset in Defensive Line Room
Junior defensive end Braylan Shelby and sophomore Kameryn Fountain challenged and pushed each other to be on top of the leaderboards in the weight room.
“That's my number one dog. That's only way we’re going to make each other better,” Shelby said. “Me and Kam always compete in the weight room. They got this little watch sheet, depending on how fast you move the speed of the bar with the weight on it. Every time we do a rep, we finish it, you look, turn over to go see if we and we over there flexing on each other, messing around.”
If one guy would jump the other on the leaderboard, they would immediately jump back under the bar.
“That's exactly what it is. It makes you want to grind more. Makes you more hungry,” Shelby said.
Two things were noticeable when the Trojans hit the field in the spring. One, their work in the weight room has paid off as the group looks noticeably bigger and more like a unit that plays in the Big Ten. The second is new numbers, and not just any numbers, low digit ones. And it wasn’t a coincidence, it was something they came together as a group to decide.
“We wanted to change the narrative, we want to be a presence,” Shelby said. “Want to be known, make our presence go. And kind of wanted some swagger within that. So I think one of the big changes that we made we like, ‘Yo, we got to get new numbers. We got to get we need to change the whole perspective all of this.“
Shelby went from No. 34 to No. 10, Fountain went from No. 49 to No. 1 and redshirt junior Devan Thompkins went from No. 98 to No. 8. Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett wears No. 0, Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver wears No. 9 and five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart wears No. 4.
Bonding in the Trenches
Offensive line and defensive lines have to be in sync as a unit. If one person misses an assignment, it throws off the entire group.
The trenches bonded over the summer by having cookouts. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Tobias Raymond was the main player on the grill.
“We were bonding heavy on the grill,” Shelby said. “Everybody just chilling. It's like little kickbacks we had all the time.”
Defensive Players Gelling Off the Field
Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed joined the Trojans in January and quickly noticed the close relationship between the defensive line and secondary.
Reed spoke about the importance of that relationship at USC’s Media Day, based off his own experiences. Reed won a national championship with Auburn in 2010.
“One I see them together in daily more than normal. And that's a that's a great sign,” Reed said. “I played on a national championship team where the d-line and the corners were best friends, because they need us and we need them. It might be a time where they can't get there in time. We got to stay sticky in coverage, or it might be a time we get beat, but they get back there. So it worked hand in hand."